Truck Series Star Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Front Row Opportunity

The Daytona 500 qualifying has been a rough nightmare for Chandler Smith, let alone the race. Twice he has tried hard, in 2023 and in 2025, but unfortunately failed on both occasions. Now, with this third attempt in 2026 with Front Row Motorsports, he admits there’s key aspect he must get right if he wants to succeed this time.

Chandler Smith admits being nervous but stays calm about the opportunity

For Smith, his team’s support is the biggest factor driving him forward in the race this year. In an interview with FOX, Smith reveals what he really feels about retrying in the race.

“It’s like a nerve that I am excited about being a part of it and just, you know, the fact that Bob and Jerry believed to tap me on the shoulder, say ‘hey, we want to go do this, let’s fill this fourth car, you’re our guy, let’s go do it.’ Um, that means a lot, that they believe in me. So yeah, I’m really looking forward [to] going down there, hopefully qualifying.”

Smith also talks about the strategy that he will be using throughout the weekend in order to claim the best results. For him, the launch window and specifics are all about timing it perfectly. As such, Chandler Smith wants to give his best and make sure that he is able to use his home team to his advantage throughout the race.

“Launching off of pit road is really, really big—especially on the Cup cars. I mean, your launch could be a mile-per-hour difference from off a pit road to the start-finish line, and that right there is over a tenth of a difference. That could make or break you being in the top two guys. So for me, focusing on my launch, my shift points, and doing as much prep work as I need to do to be prepared to race my way in for the Duels.

And personally, for me, I feel as prepared as I could be with this opportunity, just with being with my home team, Front Row Motorsports, having all of our engineers on board and helping me with my prep work, having Zane, Noah, and Todd as well to lean on with some of their experience. So I’m really looking forward to it—excited about it and very thankful to Bob Jenkins for allowing me to do this.”

The cruel reality for the Open participants is that whatever they do, it’s only going to matter if they can perform well on lap 200. Smith knows this very well, and his race is going to be all about securing that big opportunity for Front Row Motorsports while battling the ghosts of his past.

But ahead of their latest race and the start of the Truck season, Smith and the entire Front Row Motorsports have secured a small victory of their own.

Chandler Smith and Front Row Motorsports land new partner ahead of 2026 season

This year, when the team races at the Daytona International Speedway for the debut race of the Craftsman Truck Series season, Chandler Smith will feature a new paint scheme on his No. 38 ride. They are going to partner with Go Outdoors Florida from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the 100-lap race.

His car will also feature the FWC’s TrophyCatch program—a citizen-science initiative that rewards fishermen for documenting largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more. Anglers can sign up for free at TrophyCatch.com to submit photo or video evidence of their catches for even more chances to win. The prize pool ranges from top-tier fishing gear to a Phoenix Bass Boat.

“This is going to be a fun partnership,” said Smith. “TrophyCatch celebrates the excitement of landing a trophy fish while helping preserve Florida’s fisheries for future generations. It’s kind of like racing; it takes skill, passion, and a love for the thrill of the chase.”

It is a unique program that aims to connect with outdoor enthusiasts and highlight the importance of the state’s world-class fisheries and wildlife. Do you think that 2026 is the year that the Truck Series will see Smith’s fated breakout at Daytona?