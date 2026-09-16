Truck Series Star Unmasks Championship Regret Fueling His 2026 Title Redemption Tour

“It’s disappointing for sure,” Christian Eckes said after the 2024 finale at Phoenix Raceway. “Our No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet guys have worked so hard all year, and I felt like they deserved a championship and we just came up short at this race alone.” That disappointment still fuels Eckes as he returns to the Truck Series two years later. His 2026 campaign gives him another chance to chase the championship that slipped away at Phoenix, this time under a seven-race Chase format that rewards sustained performance and gives him a longer road to turn a strong season into the hardware that eluded him in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know I definitely feel like this is a better of the two for sure as far as the playoff format,” Eckes told Steven Taranto. “Yeah, I wish it was there in 2024 to have some hardware for that season, but definitely happy just from a purity of racing standpoint to be back at this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-race Chase that returned to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 gives Christian Eckes a championship path built on consistency. NASCAR determines the 10-driver field through regular-season points, then resets those drivers’ totals for the postseason based on their seeding. From there, the title race unfolds across seven events, with the highest-scoring eligible driver after the finale claiming the championship.

That model replaced the win-and-you’re-in qualification system and the elimination rounds that governed the Truck Series from 2016 through 2025. A win still carries significant value, but it no longer guarantees a Chase spot. Drivers must earn their way into the field through their overall regular-season performance, then continue scoring throughout the Chase, which leaves no room to rely on a single breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference matters to Eckes because the previous system left his 2024 title hopes vulnerable to one race. Under that format, 10 drivers entered a three-race opening round, which trimmed the field to eight. Another three-race Round of 8 set the Championship 4, sending four contenders to Phoenix with the title decided by their finishing order in the finale.

Eckes arrived in that postseason with a résumé that made him a legitimate favorite. He won the regular-season championship, collected four victories, and finished the full campaign with a 6.7 average start and a 5.4 average finish. Those numbers made him the No. 1 seed and reflected the weekly strength of his No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He carried that form through the opening round and the Round of 8, earning a Championship 4 berth at Phoenix. But after a season shaped by strong qualifying runs, race-winning speed, and steady finishes, the old format reduced his title pursuit to one final night on a one-mile track.

Ty Majeski seized that opportunity, winning the Phoenix race and the 2024 Truck Series championship. Corey Heim finished second, and Eckes came home third, leaving him third in the final standings despite his regular-season title and four-win campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

That finish still gives Eckes’ 2026 return added weight. This time, he enters a Chase that lets seven races, rather than one showdown, decide the champion. For a driver whose 2024 consistency did not translate into a title, the new format offers a longer opportunity to make each week count.

Eckes enters the 2026 Chase fourth in the standings, putting him within striking distance as the championship battle begins. He also believes the longer format gives him and his team more room to use what they have learned throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending the year getting reacquainted with Truck Series racing while working with his team to understand its trucks and setup needs, Eckes feels the progress has started to show. Now, with seven races available instead of one decisive finale, the driver who once saw a remarkable season slip away at Phoenix has another chance to control his championship destiny through sustained performance.