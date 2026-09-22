Toni Breidinger is set to return to Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 26 Chevrolet after her last outing with the team ended in frustration at New Hampshire. Breidinger had qualified 34th fastest among 41 trucks, only for Dawson Sutton’s struggles in the No. 27 to prompt a late driver swap that put him in her qualified truck and left her on the sidelines. Now, with Sutton changing his racing plans, Breidinger will get another chance to climb behind the wheel of the No. 26.

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Rackley W.A.R. confirmed on Monday that Sutton won’t be behind the wheel of the No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado RST at Kansas next weekend, as reported by journalist Joseph Srigley. Instead, he will compete in a Super Late Model event at Five Flags Speedway as part of his preparation for December’s prestigious Snowball Derby.

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The decision creates an opportunity for Breidinger, who has been named as Sutton’s replacement for Saturday’s Race to Stop Suicide 200. According to NASCAR’s Entry List, the California native will drive the No. 26, bringing her back to the exact vehicle number she qualified at New Hampshire before the team’s controversial late-weekend driver swap sidelined her.

Sutton serves as Rackley W.A.R.’s primary driver in the No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado. The son of team co-owner Curtis Sutton, he has established himself as a cornerstone of the organization’s NASCAR program.

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His decision to miss Kansas is therefore less about stepping away from the team and more about giving himself an opportunity to prepare for a major Super Late Model event later this year. He is expected to return to Truck Series competition in October at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For Breidinger, meanwhile, Kansas represents a chance to bounce back at a track where she achieved her career-best 15th-place finish in 2023. Stepping into the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet as a driver replacement, she looks to build momentum after a part-time schedule that has yielded a best finish of 18th at Texas across her three starts this year.

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That makes Saturday particularly significant because Kansas Speedway is a familiar venue for Breidinger. It was where she made her Truck Series debut in 2023, immediately recording what remains her career-best 15th-place finish.

In New Hampshire, Rackley W.A.R initially placed full-time No. 26 driver Sutton in the No. 27 to help Breidinger secure her position in the field. After Sutton encountered problems in practice and failed to qualify the No. 27, the team moved him into Breidinger’s qualified truck, leaving her without a starting spot.

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Now, the circumstances have changed, and Breidinger has been handed the No. 26 once again. Despite her recent struggles in NASCAR, Breidinger brings considerable stock-car experience to the opportunity.

She has made 65 ARCA Menards Series starts and recorded 27 top-10 finishes, the most by a female driver in ARCA Menards history. Before transitioning to stock cars, she collected 19 victories in the USAC Western US Asphalt Midget Series and won the championship in 2016.

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Her racing career has also developed alongside her work as a professional fashion model. She signed with IMG Models in 2024 and has described modeling as “leverage” for her racing ambitions, using the income from that career to help fund her NASCAR pursuits.

With Sutton returning to the Truck Series at Charlotte and Breidinger taking his seat at Kansas, the two drivers are now focused on different racing priorities. After Kansas, Breidinger is scheduled to make one more Truck Series start in 2026. She will return at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23.