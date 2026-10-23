Rackley WAR has spent six seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, building its reputation through national-level competition and memorable moments, including a victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022. Now, as the series returns to the Alabama track, the organization is approaching a major turning point. The announcement marks a significant shift for the team, bringing its run in NASCAR’s national truck ranks to a close while leaving its future in other forms of racing firmly in focus.

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Rackley WAR has confirmed that its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program will end following the race at Talladega Superspeedway, concluding six seasons of full-time competition. Co-owners Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen announced the decision in a joint statement shared on the team’s X account, reflecting on the program’s history and reaffirming their commitment to racing beyond the Truck Series.

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“After six seasons of competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, we have made the difficult decision that tonight’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the end of Rackley WAR’s NASCAR Truck Series program.

We are incredibly grateful for our determined and hardworking drivers, employees, and partners who have made this team their home. We have had so many great memories on and off the racetrack, with the 2022 Talladega Victory standing as one of our proudest accomplishments.

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While this chapter of Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is coming to a close, our commitment to the sport remains as strong as ever. We all remain hungry for wins in our national late model driver development team.

Since bringing W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) and Rackley Roofing together at the beginning of 2021, we have earned nearly 50 late model wins across the country, and we have no plans to slow down racing anytime soon,” the co-owners Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen confirmed via the team’s X account.

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The 2022 Talladega victory, secured by Matt DiBenedetto, remains a defining achievement from Rackley WAR’s time in the series. Ending the program at the same venue gives the organization a notable final chapter, even as the reasons behind the decision remain undisclosed.

The owners also acknowledged the drivers, employees, and partners who contributed to the team’s six-season run. Rackley WAR has not explained what the closure means for individual personnel or partners, nor has it announced plans to enter another national NASCAR series.

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The decision comes amid wider concerns about the financial pressures facing Truck Series teams. Reporting by Frontstretch in 2025 highlighted owners’ concerns about low purses, rising operating costs, and the difficulty of keeping entries financially viable.

These challenges have prompted questions about the sustainability of competing at this level, although Rackley WAR has not linked its decision to those issues.

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Other organizations have also exited the Truck Series. Brad Keselowski Racing shut down after the 2017 season, with profitability among the factors cited by Keselowski. In 2024, Bret Holmes Racing also closed its operation, and late-model organization Hettinger Racing acquired its Truck Series assets.

While these departures reflect changes in the series’ team landscape, each organization has its own circumstances, and Rackley WAR has not detailed what led to its decision.

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Rackley WAR’s 2026 campaign featured the No. 26 entry, primarily driven by Dawson Sutton, alongside the No. 27 truck, which competed on a part-time basis. The No. 26 recorded one top-10 finish during the season, placing seventh at Bristol, while the No. 27’s best result was 18th.

Dawson Sutton is also set to join TRICON Garage for the 2027 season, providing a confirmed next step for the driver as Rackley WAR winds down its Truck Series involvement. These developments offer a clearer picture of the team’s final season, even as the organization has yet to outline its broader plans beyond late model racing.

Late Model program remains Rackley WAR’s focus

Although its national truck operation is ending, Rackley WAR intends to continue competing through its late model driver development program. The organization reiterated its ambition to keep winning and pointed to the progress made since W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) and Rackley Roofing joined forces at the beginning of 2021.

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According to the team, that partnership has produced nearly 50 late model victories across the country. Rackley WAR already fields entries across multiple late-model divisions, giving it an established racing operation to continue beyond its Truck Series involvement. However, the owners have not confirmed any expansion of the program or changes to its schedule.

The announcement also leaves questions about the organization’s longer-term direction unanswered. No detailed schedule or upcoming driver lineup has been provided, making it difficult to determine how the team will shape its operations beyond its stated commitment to late model racing.

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Rackley WAR’s departure closes a six-season chapter in NASCAR’s national truck ranks, but it does not mark the end of the organization’s racing efforts. For now, its late model program remains the clearest indication of where Sutton and Allen intend to focus, while any further plans remain unannounced.