Kyle Larson credits one crew member for transforming his career at Hendrick Motorsports. The No. 5 driver’s association with the team started with a remarkable season with 10 wins, despite being fired from his last job. The now three-time Cup champion credits this shift in pace in his career to the leadership of one key member of his crew, who, according to Larson, gives him the direction to achieve greatness in NASCAR.

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“He’s like a phenomenal leader. I think what’s impressive with him is he’s always been a great leader. He studies it (the sport). He works just as hard on the race car as he does on himself and his leadership style. And I think that really helps push us, and we see that effort that he puts in. So it makes you try extra hard to live up to his standards,” Larson spoke candidly about his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, on Speed with Harvick and Buxton.

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Larson’s career in NASCAR’s top tier went sideways when he was dropped during the middle of the 2020 season from Chip Ganassi Racing on account of using a racial slur. Comparing that young driver to the seasoned champion he is now, the No. 5 Chevrolet driver explains how Daniels’ style of working, and what Larson himself needs from his team to perform, has evolved, with the two complementing each other.

“Him and I together, I think are really good because I need a lot of direction I feel like, and then I’m good at following that direction. Although my wife might not say that. I mean, I just believe in everything he tells me, and I think that’s just a good combination to have as a driver and crew chief in the Cup Series,” added the reigning champion.

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The only other Cup Series driver-crew chief pairing that comes close to Larson and Daniels’ historic first year together is Kyle Busch and Steve Addington. The duo, paired together in 2008 at Joe Gibbs Racing, kicked off Busch’s ‘Rowdy’ era together, claiming eight victories in their first year together.

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They followed that up with four wins the next year, despite not reaching championship success together, which came for Busch later in 2015 and 2019 with Adam Stevens, who now serves as Christopher Bell’s crew chief. Like Busch and Addington, Larson and Daniels clicked immediately, but Larson’s championship came faster.

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Larson, slated to head into his seventh year with Rick Hendrick‘s team next year, also touched on how Daniels has seen him evolve over the years. From championship success right off the bat to breaking his 51-race-long winless streak this year at Gateway, to also helping claim Larson’s first-ever Superspeedway win during this year’s Chase, Daniels’ leadership has helped the Elk Grove native become a more rounded competitor.

“He’s always evolving, and I think that keeps it fun. He’s just the best. I mean, he’s, he’s smart obviously, but just the way he leads, you know, people is, is amazing,” added Larson.

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Despite a difficult start to 2026, the HMS duo seem to be on a roll as they ended the year on the highest of highs, claiming the title in the first stage of the finale itself. With Daniels and his mechanical engineering background, coupled with grassroots racing experience dictating a methodological approach for the No. 5 crew, it seems Larson is in good shape to hit the ground running next year as well. As for how far the duo can take their partnership, Larson is only 34 years old. With his foreseeable future set at HMS, he still has a long way to go in the sport.