Imagine being one of NASCAR’s biggest stars and having a vacation turn into a legal nightmare in a foreign country. That is what happened to Kyle Busch in January 2023, when Mexican authorities detained him at Cancún International Airport after finding a handgun and ammunition in his luggage as he prepared to return to the United States. Busch later admitted he had mistakenly left the firearm in his bag. More than three years later, his wife Samantha is sharing a remarkable story from that ordeal that reveals an unexpected side of how he handled the situation.

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“Then there’s another part when he went from jail to prison, um, that he met this guy named Angel, and Angel had a lot of money. Um, and so he’s trying to get truck sponsorship out of a Mexican prisoner. So, like, there are the Kyle stories that need to be out there, because, like, they’re epic. He’s epic, and I just need the world to know, like, how epic my Kyle is,” Samantha Busch recently revealed on the Certified Oversharer podcast.

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The story adds an unexpected twist to one of the more unsettling episodes in Kyle Busch’s life. The incident occurred on January 27 at Cancún International Airport. Mexican authorities found a .380-caliber handgun and six hollow-point cartridges in Busch’s luggage.

In a statement released after returning home, Busch said he had taken the firearm to Mexico by mistake and forgotten it was in his bag. Although he had a valid concealed-carry permit in the United States, he acknowledged that he had not understood Mexican law and accepted responsibility for the mistake.

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The consequences were serious. Mexican authorities sentenced Busch to three years and six months in prison and imposed a fine of 20,748 pesos, then worth approximately $1,082. However, the sentence included a conditional punishment, allowing him to leave Mexico after posting a bond rather than serve that prison term. He was released in early February, and he said he had cooperated with authorities throughout the process.

Samantha’s account offers a more personal glimpse into that period. She recalled visiting Kyle alongside Mike and asking whether he was okay. His response was remarkably casual: he said being without his phone meant he did not have to work and could nap whenever he wanted. The ants and bugs on the floor were less appealing, but even those details became part of the story he later told. Then came Angel, a fellow prisoner whom Samantha described as wealthy, and Kyle’s apparent attempt to secure Truck Series sponsorship from him.

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The timing gives that anecdote an added layer. Throughout 2022, Busch had faced a major sponsorship problem in his Cup career after Mars Wrigley announced that M&M’s would leave NASCAR following the 2022 season. The company had backed him for much of his 15-year run at Joe Gibbs Racing, and finding replacement funding became central to his future. Busch openly expressed frustration, explaining that a team needed sponsorship to pay its drivers and operate at the level expected. He eventually signed with Richard Childress Racing for 2023.

His Truck Series operation faced its own business considerations. Kyle Busch Motorsports announced a new Chevrolet-based lineup for 2023, with Chase Purdy driving the No. 4 full-time and Busch sharing the No. 51 in selected races. In February, the team announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement with Zariz Transport for Busch’s five scheduled starts in the No. 51.

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These developments show why sponsorship was a familiar part of Busch’s racing world. However, there is no evidence that Angel’s potential backing materialized or that the conversation was related to his earlier Cup funding troubles.

Later that year, Busch sold KBM and its manufacturing operation to Spire Motorsports, ending a 14-year run for the organization he had founded in 2010. The team had recorded 100 Truck Series victories, including 48 with Busch behind the wheel. That eventual sale was a major business transition. However, it should not be confused with the prison anecdote or treated as proof that sponsorship difficulties caused the decision.

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For Samantha, the story is about more than an unusual attempt to find a sponsor. It captures the personality she wants people to remember: a racer whose mind could turn toward business even in an extraordinary situation. Her revelation does not establish what became of the pitch to Angel, but it offers another glimpse of the Kyle Busch she knew beyond the track and the headlines.