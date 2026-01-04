Tulsa Shootout Penalty: Series Executive Breaks Silence Over Lead Driver’s Disqualification

The premier Micro Sprint event of the year, the Tulsa Shootout, has just concluded after a week of high-intensity racing at the River Spirit Expo Center. Jonathan Beason, Daison Pursley, Cullen Hutchison, and Frank Flud, among many others, ended up as the winners. However, for Jett Yantis, it was an event to forget.

Yantis, one of the top drivers of the event, was disqualified after his car was found with multiple technical violations. Matt Ward, the director of operations of Tulsa Shootout, explained why the governing body decided to disqualify Yantis and crowned another driver instead.

Jett Yantis’s car wasn’t legal enough

Speaking to FloRacing on Instagram, Ward said, “The tech director and the guys in tech and the engines, they found there was an illegal head. The bowls ported quarter inch, passed the valve seat, and passed all the way to the cylinder head.

“There’s ceramic brakes and the transmission, so can’t have that. So, he was disqualified. So he checked Frank Flud’s engine, and everything.”

During the post-race inspection, officials from the governing body discovered issues with the ceramic bearings in the transmission. There was also illegal head work, as the bowl ported over a quarter-inch past the valve seats.

The epoxy on the cylinder head also had imperfections. As a result, Yantis was stripped of the victory, and Frank Flud was promoted in his place. Daison Pursley and Garett Benson took second and third place, respectively.

Keeping aside the A-Class, Jonathan Beason won the Non-wing outlaw event. Daison Pursley took the Winged Outlaw victory. Cullen Hutchison won the Stock Non-wing, while Braxon Vasconcellos claimed the Restricted event victory. Finally, Jax Wittmer was the winner in the Jr. Sprints division.

The Chili Bowl, now one of the crown jewels of midget racing, got its start in 1987 thanks to Lanny Edwards and Emmett Hahn. It was originally backed by a local sponsor, but with time, the event’s popularity naturally grew and it eventually came to known as the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. Renowned NASCAR drivers such as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch, among many others, have been a part of this competition over the years.

Meanwhile, though Flud was crowned the victor, he wasn’t exactly so proud about it.

Frank Flud on his A-Class win

Frank Flud, the driver who inherited the A-Class event victory, shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media after the race, Flud focused on Jett Yantis’ disqualification and expressed his desire to win the competition differently.

“We were having our own issues, like I had stated earlier. At the end of the day, I’m with the little guy, and that’s all that matters. I don’t wanna win it that way, I hate that it happened.

“But maybe we can talk to a few guys, maybe talk to some people, and get all those personal donors. There’s so many amazing people to thank. God, my wife, my dad.”

Besides the A-Class, Frank Flud also participated in the Non-Wing Outlaw, where he finished in 9th place. He also participated in the winged Outlaw and stock non-wing, where he finished 10th and 23rd place, respectively.