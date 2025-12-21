Tulsa Shootout 2026 Guide: Timings, Participants, and Where to Watch

As hearts warm up for a festive season, racing fans also gear up for a grand event. The Tulsa Shootout is just around the corner, with a jaw-dropping line-up of drivers. Notably, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton will face off each other in a father-son duel. Other motorsports dignitaries like Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, and others will also be participating. Let’s dive in deeper to check the complete schedule and details of the event.

What is the Tulsa Shootout and why does it matter in motorsport?

The Tulsa Shootout is an indoor racing event, which will unfold December 30 – January 3 at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event features six divisions of Micro Sprint racing: Winged Outlaws, Non-Wing Outlaws, Winged A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted A Class, and Junior Sprints.

Heralding over 1700 entries, the sprint racing gala event provides a unique amalgamation of racers from many disciplines. The race serves as a prelude to the prestigious Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Hundreds of drivers from across the United States and several foreign countries will converge on Tulsa with their sights set on the Golden Drillers, which will be awarded in the six divisions.

Being the largest micro sprint racing event in the world, it’s a true proving ground for all the drivers, be it at any level. Whether you’re from NASCAR, IndyCar, or dirt racing, every rookie driver gets a trailer of the true competition out there. It’s a perfect gateway to the Chili Bowl.

When is the Tulsa Shootout 2026? Schedule, timings, and key dates

The schedule for the 2026 Tulsa Shootout is simple. Get comfortable with a bucket of popcorn and turn on FloRacing each day at 10 a.m. EST/9 a.m. CST.

Saturday, Dec. 27

8 a.m. – Parking

12-7 p.m. – Sign-In

Sunday, Dec. 28

8 a.m. – Parking

12-7 p.m. – Sign-In

3 p.m. – Restrictor Tech

Monday, Dec. 29

7 a.m. – Building opens

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Practice begins

Tuesday, Dec. 30

7 a.m. – Building open

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Racing

Wednesday, Dec. 31

7 a.m. – Building open

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Racing

Thursday, Jan. 1

7 a.m. – Building open

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Racing

Friday, Jan. 2

7 a.m. – Building open

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Racing

Saturday, Jan. 3

7 a.m. – Building open

8:15-8:20 a.m. – Engine heat

9 a.m. – Racing

5 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

Who are the participants in the 2026 Tulsa Shootout?

The entry list for the 2026 iteration of the Tulsa Shootout has surpassed 1,730. Thus, it is on pace to set a record once again. Last year, a total of 1,855 entries were submitted, with 1,798 being drawn in. The previous record was 1,752 entries across six divisions in 2024.

The Sawyer Chassis Winged Outlaw category holds 270 entries, notably including Kyle Busch and Brexton Busch. 2025 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will also be competing in the same category. The other subsets include the Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw class, where Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will feature. Then there are Junior Sprints, Stock Non-Wing, A-Class, and others.

Where to watch Tulsa Shootout 2026: TV and streaming broadcast info

Like before, the Tulsa Shootout will be broadcast on FloRacing and made available to all FloRacing subscribers. Non-subscribers interested in watching the race can visit the FloRacing website to sign up for subscription offers.

Sprint racing fans can watch on their SmartTVs, mobile phones, or tablets, as well as computers. The FloSports app is available on Roku, FireTV, Samsung, LG, Google Play Store, and the Apple Store.

Tulsa Shootout format explained: Qualifying, pairings, and race structure

The four major divisions feature upwards of 40+ Heat Races. This makes for a huge divide in passing points and plenty of crucial tiebreakers. Following Heat Races, the top 112 in passing points advance to 8 Qualifiers (14 cars in each). Drivers missing the cut for Qualifiers are sent to E-Mains, D-Mains, and C-Mains to begin their alphabet soup bids. The Last Chance Qualifier sends the final eight drivers into the final arena.

Once the full 24-car field in each division is set, it’s game on Saturday night. So with the iconic Golden Driller in sight, the racers are in competition mode.

Buckle your seatbelts, as the Tulsa Shootout is going to be a wild ride!