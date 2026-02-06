“Turned Into a Sh*tshow”: Kevin Harvick Calls Out Joe Gibbs & Co. as Accusations Mount Against NASCAR’s Officiating

The 2026 Clash was supposed to be NASCAR’s long-awaited return to chaos at “The Madhouse.” But few expected the night to spiral into what some teams flat-out called a “sh*tshow.” It all started during the caution flag period in the second half of the race. Due to the weather, rain tires were put on the drivers’ cars. Rain continued on the track. But, things were far from hunky-dory as bumps and crashes were seen frequently, bringing out the caution every time. Now, Kevin Harvick is stepping in with a pointed critique of NASCAR’s officiating. And it puts the sport’s entire wet-weather playbook under the microscope.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kevin Harvick blasts the chaos as drivers “Lost their minds”

Kevin Harvick didn’t hold back as he dissected the mess that unfolded during the Clash, calling the late-race chaos exactly what many frustrated viewers believed it to be: a full-blown “sh*tshow.” Harvick described the turning point bluntly: “This particular situation turned into a *** show… The drivers lost their minds and started bulldozing people because you’re just constantly getting run into… the way to pass was to slam into the guy’s door beside you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With sleet hammering the track and visibility diminishing by the lap, NASCAR switched the field to wet-weather tires. Yet, the conditions stayed treacherous. Drivers weren’t merely battling each other; they were fighting a slick surface, unpredictable grip, and nerves stretched thin. What should’ve been finesse driving quickly devolved into survival mode, and Harvick compared it to the infamous chaos of Bowman Gray Stadium: bump first, ask questions later.

But there’s a twist: Harvick’s current stance sits awkwardly alongside one of the most heated moments of his own career. Back in the rain-soaked 2021 race at Circuit of the Americas, he was on the opposite end of the argument. As John Newby recalled, Harvick furiously vented over the radio after being plowed into at high speed due to near-zero visibility caused by standing water and heavy spray. He lasted just 19 laps before the wreck sent him packing.

So, Harvick criticizing the Clash’s hesitation to fully commit to wet-weather racing and continue racing (despite previously torching NASCAR for running in dangerous rain) feels like a contradiction. Yet, in true Harvick fashion, he’s focused less on his past rants and more on what he views as preventable chaos today: a race where weather, officiating, and driver frustration collided in the worst way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvick sees the lawsuit decision as a win for everyone

For Kevin Harvick, the end of NASCAR’s charter lawsuit isn’t just a legal conclusion, but a wake-up call. As he put it on Happy Hour, the entire ordeal gives NASCAR a rare chance to step back and rethink how it operates: “What did we learn through all this?” Those five words, in Harvick’s eyes, could reshape the sport’s future more than any courtroom ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports walked away with permanent charters (a major victory for both organizations), Harvick believes NASCAR itself gained just as much. The lawsuit peeled back layers of internal problems: fear of competition from other racing series, organizational bottlenecks, and most infamously, the leaked text scandal involving Steve Phelps and derogatory remarks about Richard Childress.

Harvick didn’t sugarcoat it. Fans couldn’t move past Phelps’ comments about one of NASCAR’s most iconic figures, and ultimately, someone had to take the fall. Phelps stepping down, Harvick suggested, wasn’t just about optics. It was about restoring trust that had already been shaken.

The teams, meanwhile, had been dealing with a quieter but equally damaging consequence. The lawsuit made their long-term future uncertain, and that uncertainty trickled down to potential hires. As Harvick explained, “Is this team actually still going to be here?” became a legitimate concern for any mechanic, engineer, or crew member weighing job offers. Stability wasn’t guaranteed. Until now!

ADVERTISEMENT

With the settlement finalized and charters secured, Harvick believes the reset button has been hit. NASCAR can reflect, restructure, and rebuild confidence. Teams like 23XI can finally recruit freely without legal clouds overhead. And the sport as a whole can move forward with clearer direction.

In Harvick’s view, this wasn’t one side beating the other. It was NASCAR finally getting the chance to grow up a little.