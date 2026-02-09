$25M Worth Joey Logano Set to Build Generational Wealth Under Roger Penske’s Blueprint as Retirement Looms

Eighteen years! It feels like the blink of an eye, yet that’s how long it’s been since a young Joey Logano stormed into NASCAR as the sport’s next big thing. Now 35, with championships, fortune, and legacy already secured, Logano is entering the phase every driver eventually faces. Yes, it’s the one where you quietly plan for life after the fire suit. But instead of slowing down, the $25 million star is building something bigger. Following Roger Penske’s polished blueprint, Logano is carving out generational wealth through automotive retail, setting up a future as meticulously engineered as his race wins.

Joey Logano steps into the car dealership world

“It’s been enjoyable for me. And I’ve really taken that as something really exciting to see the other side of the car world. I feel like I’ve seen it as a customer. I’ve seen it as a race car driver, but I’ve never seen it from the retail side before. And that’s been pretty fun to get to learn.”

Joey Logano’s words sum up a new chapter that feels less like a side project and more like the beginning of a long-term empire. Just like his NASCAR career. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has officially purchased an ownership stake in a Ford dealership in Huntersville, North Carolina, working closely with general manager Stacy Cowen.

And while race-car drivers and other popular personalities simply lend their names to automotive businesses, Logano’s move is far deeper. It is rooted in hometown ties and years of authentic involvement. Huntersville isn’t just a convenient location; it’s personal.

Joey Logano explained to Automotive News that he grew up in the area and has long-standing relationships with the dealership’s staff. Over the years, he borrowed cars from the store for events, collaborated on giveaways through the Joey Logano Foundation, and built trust with the organization. That familiarity made the partnership natural.

The dealership operates under the Krause Auto Group, a major retail umbrella known for high standards. Now, this is something that Joey Logano immediately connected with thanks to his time at Team Penske, a place where every detail matters. The move also taps into a classic NASCAR mantra: win on Sunday, sell on Monday. Logano’s reputation as a three-time champion brings name recognition, credibility, and built-in marketing power.

After spending the past year studying the retail business, Logano enters this venture prepared. His expertise with Ford’s product line, especially Penske’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse, gives him a strong foundation as he steps confidently into the world of automotive retail.

Following the blueprint

Joey Logano’s entry into automotive retail places him on a path carved by some of NASCAR’s most successful figures. Most notably, his team owner, Roger Penske. Penske’s multibillion-dollar empire began long before he became “The Captain.” After hanging up his helmet to focus fully on business, Penske purchased his first dealership, McKean Chevrolet in Philadelphia, in 1965 with the help of a loan from his father.

That single acquisition ignited an empire. By 1971, Penske had expanded into Philadelphia, Allentown, and Detroit. Fast-forward to 2026, and Penske Automotive Group (PAG) operates roughly 250 dealerships across the U.S., U.K., Germany, and beyond. Penske didn’t just build businesses. He built a legacy that outlived his racing career. Joey Logano clearly sees a similar roadmap.

He’s not the only NASCAR champion who has looked beyond the track, either.

Brad Keselowski, Logano’s former Penske teammate and current RFK Racing co-owner, made a bold entrepreneurial move in 2018 by founding Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM). The Statesville-based company specializes in metal 3D printing and CNC machining for aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. Keselowski invested over $10 million into building the company before it was acquired by ADDMAN Group in 2024.

Then there’s Rusty Wallace, another Penske alumnus, who built the Rusty Wallace Family of Dealerships after retiring in 2005. The network spans East Tennessee, representing major brands like Ford, Toyota, Kia, and Honda. Wallace turned his post-racing years into a flourishing retail empire, blending name recognition with smart business strategy.

For Joey Logano, these examples aren’t just inspiring. But they’re a blueprint for him to follow. By stepping into dealership ownership at 35, he’s following in the footsteps of NASCAR legends who proved life after racing can be just as successful as life behind the wheel.