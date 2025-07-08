24 YO Female Prodigy Labeled ‘Real Talent’ as Fans Rally Behind Her NASCAR Debut

Across NASCAR’s national and regional tours, over 130 women have qualified for at least one race since 1949. Yet full-time opportunities are few and far between. Between Danica Patrick’s Cup Series pole and Hailie Deegan’s banner-day Xfinity debut, female racers have shown flashes of brilliance. But very few have had a sustained career. Names like Toni Breidinger, Isabella Robusto, and Amber Balcaen keep proving their mettle. Katherine Legge’s top 20 run in Chicago was indeed the boost for all the female drivers aspiring to race at the top level. And it seems like NASCAR has found another gem who is looking to shake things up.

All eyes now turn to 24-year-old Kaylee Bryson, whose upcoming ARCA West run at Sonoma Raceway feels like the opening lap of something much bigger. She will be piloting the N0. 17 entry for Cook Racing. Bryson’s journey already reads like a master class in adaptability. From scorching the dirt at the Chili Bowl to clinching a Trans-Am SGT championship. She’s shown an uncanny ability to reinvent her driving style on the fly. “We’re going racing at Sonoma!!” Bryson wrote on X.com. “So excited to make my NASCAR debut in the #17 Chevrolet Cook Racing Technologies ARCA car this weekend!”

That raw enthusiasm echoes the on-track results that have made her a two-time Chili Bowl A-Main qualifier. The first woman ever to win a USAC National Series feature at Belleville High Banks and a new Trans-Am SGT titleholder, credentials that fans recognize as the mark of a true prodigy. Behind the scenes, Bryson has tackled more racecars by age 24 than some drivers see in a decade. Late models, sprint cars, Silver Crown, Trans-Am, midgets—the list goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Each chassis taught her a lesson in car control, adaptability, and how to push beyond perceived limits. It’s precisely this blend of aggression and finesse that has industry insiders whispering “real talent” and eagerly watching Sonoma’s grid. “Cool news here as two-time Chili Bowl A-Main qualifier @kaylee11b is going stock car road racing this week,” posted Jeff Gluck on X as he reshared Bryson’s announcement, igniting an outpouring of support that set social media ablaze.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Cool news here as two-time Chili Bowl A-Main qualifier @kaylee11b is going stock car road racing this week: https://t.co/sLAJ4VmE8x

— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 7, 2025

Although Hailie Deegan has had it rough when it comes to winning over the race fans, the sentiment is different this time around. It looks like a lot of race fans have been following her journey and are glad that she is finally getting the right opportunities to scale her career.

Kaylee Bryson has the backing of the race fans before her NASCAR debut

“First Isabella Robusto. Now, Kaylee Bryson. Are we starting to enter the era where female drivers are starting to earn opportunities based on their talent? 👀” Isabella Robusto turned heads in 2024 with her ARCA Menards Series campaign, earning three top-10 finishes in four starts and snatching a historic pole at Kansas, the first by a woman in the main ARCA series. The driver has been on a tear this year with Venturini Motorsports bagging two top 5s and three top 10s. Robusto is on the hunt for that win and the Rookie of the Year honors.

“Now that young lady can wheel just about anything. Looking forward to this one.” From sprint cars to Trans-Am machines, Bryson’s resume reads like a garage full of racing history. Her ability to adapt, a must in dirt-racing circles, translates seamlessly to the precision demands of road-course stock cars. Making her debut, one of the season’s most anticipated test drives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This gal will climb in anything with a roll cage and is pretty good at everything she climbs in.” It’s not hyperbole. Bryson’s Belleville win marked the first time a woman topped a USAC National feature in its 69-years history, proving she’s more than a one-off spark. She’s a consistent threat across disciplines.

“She won the Trans-Am SGT championship last year and runs USAC Silver Crown. She can drive.” At Mid-Ohio on June 21, 2025, Bryson powered her way to victory lane in Trans-Am’s XGT class. Sealing last year’s SGT crown, and continues to pursue Silver Crown success with Sam Pierce Racing. Those accomplishments, across cars and surfaces and speak louder than any social media hype.

“A girl who has talent and deserves a real ride in NASCAR!” After Danica Patrick, only Katherine Legge has been able to break through the ranks and compete at the top level. While there new generation of drivers making a splash, the fans feel that they should aim big and have the opportunities to excel in the national series. ARCA Series is a start, but it would be cool to see a bunch of female racers competing in the Truck or Xfinity and eventually race on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Bryson’s ARCA West venture unfolds, that fan chorus may very well be the spark that shifts NASCAR’s spotlight. And paves the way for a true meritocracy, where talent, not tradition, dictates who gets behind the wheel.