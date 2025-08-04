“Twenty-Six of ’Em:” Bubba Wallace Boasts His Wild Comeback Run at Iowa

At Iowa Speedway, the grandstands still echoed with disbelief as Bubba Wallace emerged from his No. 23 Toyota, streaked with tire grit and sweat from a race that seemed lost twice over. Yet somehow, he had clawed his way to a sixth-place finish, a result that felt more like a victory given the chaos that preceded it. Standing amid the electrified 23XI Racing crew and a press corps hungry for answers, Wallace’s unhurried demeanor masked the whirlwind unfolding behind the scenes. The tension in the air was not just about Iowa; it was a charged atmosphere born from a roller-coaster 2025 Cup season marked by flashes of brilliance and harrowing near-misses.

As he fielded questions about his late-race surge, Wallace’s responses carried the calm of a driver who had absorbed both glory and grit in recent weeks. The eyes of NASCAR remained fixed on a figure now associated not only with milestone victories but with audacious, numbers-defying comebacks that kept his team squarely in the playoff hunt.

Twenty-six passes, teamwork, and turning adversity to advantage

Wallace’s comeback to finish sixth at Iowa was a clinical display of strategy, teamwork, and perhaps most critically, resilience, a quality forged over a turbulent Cup campaign. “Twenty-six of ’em, apparently,” Wallace recounted with a grin, referencing the number of off-track passes he executed in the final green-flag stint. This performance wasn’t just an anomaly; it capped a race where he and his crew clawed back from two laps down, with Bubba Wallace keeping his car in contention despite adversity that could have unraveled a lesser team. His Iowa drive marked his ninth top-ten finish of the 2025 season, a figure that underscores his yearlong consistency in a stacked Cup field.

Currently sitting ninth in points after 23 starts with 1 win, 4 top-five finishes, and 9 top-tens, Wallace has also led 129 laps in a season featuring new challenges and heightened expectations. On race day, the hard charge at Iowa was made possible because, as Wallace explained during an interview with Frontstretch, “everybody’s heads in the same spot and everything’s clicking right now.” His credit extended to the entire 23XI crew: “Just continuing to give feedback and these guys using all their tools that they have to get our car right, and uh, it felt really good that uh that whole time there was interesting to see where it would go and man, it really hung on. So, uh, appreciate all the hard work.”

The mechanical misfortune that left him two laps adrift, compounded by a bold pit call for fresh tires, might have ended a lesser team’s ambitions. Instead, Bubba Wallace and his crew found the right pace and strategy to recover. It’s that environment, now charged by mutual trust and relentless execution, that has transformed difficult days into point-earning ones, a shift visible both on the track and in the standings.

The historic Brickyard 400 win at Indianapolis: a career milestone

The foundation for Wallace’s revitalized composure and team belief at Iowa was set just one week earlier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On July 27, Wallace snapped his long winless drought by claiming victory in the Brickyard 400, becoming the first Black driver ever to win that historic Cup race, and only the second to win at IMS in any major NASCAR tier. That victory was more than a headline; it was a breakthrough that guaranteed his 2025 playoff berth and dramatically altered the narrative of his season.

Wallace’s win at Indy was a display of mastery and poise under immense pressure, as he fended off a hard-charging Kyle Larson through late-race restarts, a rain delay, and double overtime, all while the motorsports community looked on. His ability to convert a front-row start into a defining career win added a landmark result to his stat line, a season now marked by 23 starts, 1 win, 4 top-fives, and 129 laps led. The victory also snapped a winless streak stretching back to 2022, erasing months of mounting pressure and doubt.

After climbing from the car, Bubba Wallace was unequivocal: “That adrenaline rush is crazy. I’m worn out. Unbelievable. To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that’s going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It’s been getting old, running on the (playoffs) cut line… How many days since my last win? Zero.”

Beyond the personal achievement, Wallace’s triumph at the Brickyard was historic for NASCAR as a whole, further cementing his place among the sport’s barrier-breakers and giving his team a boost of confidence that carried over into subsequent races. The composure and momentum from Indianapolis have filtered into every on-track decision since, as seen in how Wallace and the 23XI team continue to approach challenges with resolve and unity.