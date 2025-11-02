2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Track Length, Laps, Distance and Defending Winner Explained

Four drivers, one race, one championship, and every second at Phoenix Raceway echoes with brilliance. Arizona is ready to light up under the final green flag, where legends will rise and legacies will be made. And as history reminds us, the very first race held at Phoenix back in 1964 was won by Davey MacDonald, a moment that set the stage for decades of high-stakes NASCAR Cup Series drama.

Where Is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Being Held?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship is being held at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, a track that has become synonymous with NASCAR’s season finale. Nestled in the heart of the desert, it has become the permanent championship venue since 2020. Phoenix has developed a reputation for producing high-pressure showdowns where the sport’s biggest stars battle not only each other but also the intensity of the stage itself.

How Many Laps and Miles Make Up the Race Distance?

The 1-mile low-banked tri-oval features a distinctive dogleg in the frontstretch section and has varying banking. The angles are approximately 8 to 9° in Turns 1-2, up to 10 to 11° in Turns 3-4, and around 3° on the back stretch. This configuration makes tire wire and pit strategy especially important. The flat corners and dogleg demand precision and throttle control, while the modest banking offers less margin for error, so teams must carefully manage their tire life and decide whether short-run speed or long-term durability will pay off in the finale.

Who Is the Defending Race Winner From 2024?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway was a defining moment for Joey Logano, who captured both the race victory and his third career Cup title in a commanding fashion. Driving for Team Penske, the Connecticut-native showcased his trademark precision and composure, leading crucial laps in the closing stages to fend off teammate Ryan Blaney to secure the championship.

That triumph cemented his reputation as one of the modern era’s most clutch performers, referring to his mastery of NASCAR’s playoff system. His 2024 win not only added another chapter to his legacy but also raised the bar for the 2025 Championship 4 contenders. Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, who now arrive at Phoenix knowing the level of control, adaptability, and racecraft it takes to dominate under the sport’s brightest lights.

What Makes the 2025 Championship Race Different?

This year, the championship finale carries a different kind of intensity. Phoenix Raceway’s 1-mile tri-oval may be familiar territory, but subtle changes in tire and car setup have raised the difficulty level. Teams now have to contend with a single Goodyear tire compound that must handle the full load of the 312 laps on the track’s flat turns and unique dogleg front stretch. So the teams will have to look extra closely into the pit strategy in order to keep their driver ahead.

Beyond the technical challenges, the playoff pressure has never been more acute. With two teams (Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing) each supplying two contenders, William Byron/Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin/Chase Briscoe, respectively, the dynamic of teammates racing each other adds a tactical dimension that goes beyond driving fast. The spectacle is magnified now. It’s not just about being the fastest; it’s about being the fastest among your teammates and three rivals on the biggest weekend of the year.

Layered over the on-track drama is the uncertainty surrounding NASCAR’s playoff future. The sport is reportedly considering a new multi-race championship format and potentially rotating the final venue in the coming seasons. If this year marks the end of the current winner-take-all system, Phoenix 2025 could become a historic farewell to a decade-long era of championship showdowns.

And as for the four contenders, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Hamlin, still chasing his first championship after 20 years of heartbreak, sees this as perhaps his best and final shot. Larson hopes to cement his legacy with a second title to join NASCAR’s modern greats. William Byron, on the other hand, aims to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2013 to win both the Daytona 500 and the Cup Championship in the same season, while Briscoe looks to complete a dream debut year at Joe Gibbs Racing with a fairytale. Together, their stories make Phoenix 2025 not just a race but the defining showdown of the season.