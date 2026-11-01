A checkered flag usually brings the hard part to an end. At Mobile International Speedway, it was only the start of a much harsher finish for one team. A late-race duel had produced a winner on the track, and a $50,000 payday appeared settled. Then the cars went through technical inspection, and the result changed.

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Luke Baldwin, son of former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr., had crossed the line first in the Heart of Dixie 200. The No. 47 Bryson-Lopez Racing driver had held off Dustin Smith and a victory worth $50,000 appeared locked in after some celebratory images. But post-race findings took the victory away, leaving Baldwin to sum up another setback in his 2026 season.

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“Welp. Nevermind,” Luke Baldwin wrote on X while resharing his earlier post that celebrated the victory. “2026 strikes again.”

Baldwin’s No. 47 was disqualified after officials found an engine infraction during a post-race inspection, Short Track Scene reported. Dustin Smith, who finished second, was declared the winner and collected the $50,000 prize.

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Ricky Brooks, the event’s chief technical inspector, told Short Track Scene that the violations involved measurements of the rod bearings and lifters in Baldwin’s engine. Both were outside permitted specifications.

Brooks said he, Dustin Bryson, and Brandon Lopez of Bryson-Lopez Racing contacted the team’s engine builder, Clarke Automotive, over a video call and showed the builder the infractions. According to Brooks, the builder agreed the components were not compliant. Bryson-Lopez Racing declined to comment when approached by Short Track Scene.

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Smith’s result also had to clear technical scrutiny. After Baldwin was disqualified, the No. 33 team submitted its engine for the same teardown procedure. It passed inspection, allowing officials to confirm Smith as the winner.

Smith was frank about the unusual circumstances. He had wanted to win on the track, not through another driver’s disqualification, but was satisfied his team had met the rules.

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“Yeah, I hate to win it this way, but Robbie White builds phenomenal engines, and ours was right. It kind of sucks that we didn’t get to take our Victory Lane photos, but at the end of the day, we still won and are now $50,000 richer, so I feel pretty good about it.”

The victory was not a case of a driver appearing in the results after the leaders were sent home. Smith ran inside the top five for much of the 200-lap Pro Late Model race and was part of the fight at the front. He and Baldwin traded the lead four times in the final five laps. Baldwin reached the stripe about a car length ahead, only for inspection to reverse the order.

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Jake Finch was also involved in the late fight, while Michael Atwell passed him with two laps remaining to take third on track before Baldwin’s disqualification promoted Atwell to second. Smith described the duel as hard racing rather than a one-sided affair. “There was some of it where he was a little wrong, some of it that I did a little wrong—it just is what it is. It’s pretty much hard racing all around. I feel like I ran probably one of the best races I’ve ever run here.”

James Patrick controlled much of the first half, opening a sizable gap. Polesitter Connor Okrzesik retired with a broken transmission, Stuart Dutton suffered a tire failure, and Bubba Pollard lost multiple laps with a suspension problem. Pollard was classified 12th.

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For Baldwin, the disqualification landed against a difficult backdrop. During his victory-lane interview, he described 2026 as the most mentally challenging year of his life and thanked the Bryson and Lopez families for continuing to give him opportunities. That win had offered a chance to turn the season around. Instead, inspection brought another setback.

Baldwin is the son of Tommy Baldwin Jr., whose career as a Cup Series crew chief included a Daytona 500 victory. The younger Baldwin had put the No. 47 in position for a short-track win, but the engine ruling left no room for the result to stand.

With Baldwin disqualified, Michael Atwell moved into second and Jake Finch into third. Smith added the biggest win of his career to a season in which he had secured his second consecutive Mobile Pro Late Model track championship. The Heart of Dixie 200 was decided by a car length on the asphalt. Its official winner, however, was determined only after the engines were inspected.