22-Year-Old Sends NASCAR Mexico Series Into Frenzy With Last-Lap Stunner

Rising stars in the NASCAR Mexico Series are lighting up the sport, proving Mexico’s got serious racing talent. Andrés Pérez de Lara, a 20-year-old prodigy, has been on a tear. From karting and Formula 4, he conquered ARCA in 2024, becoming the first foreign-born driver to win the championship with 10 top-fives and 17 top-tens.

His NASCAR Truck Series debut at Gateway in May 2024 was a stunner—qualifying 16th and finishing ninth for Spire Motorsports. In 2025, he’s full-time in Spire’s No. 77 truck, chasing Rookie of the Year with crew chief Chad Walter. Now, he’s set to make his Xfinity Series debut at Mexico City with DGM Racing, a homecoming that’s got the crowd buzzing.

The Mexico Series is a proving ground for the next generation of NASCAR stars, and most of them want to follow in Daniel Suarez’s footsteps. This weekend at NASCAR Mexico will also bring some new talent to light, with one already making big moves. Max Gutiérrez has been on a rise in Mexico’s racing scene, and just before NASCAR brought the party to Mexico City, he put out another statement win.

Round 6 of the NASCAR Mexico Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez delivered a jaw-dropping finish, with 22-year-old Max Gutiérrez snatching victory in a last-lap thriller. Battling Rubén Rovelo and Helio Maza, Gutiérrez traded paint in the stadium section, edging out Helio Meza for the win. Meza took second for Alessandros Racing, with Rovelo grabbing third. Post-race, Gutiérrez was fired up, “Well that of lightning McQueen literally fly like a hill attack like a strong man. The car demands it. Represent the brands to the best of our ability and give the best we have,” said Max. His bold strategy paid off, sending the Mexico City crowd into a frenzy.

Gutiérrez has been active in the NASCAR Truck Series as well. He made his debut with AM Racing back in 2022 and competed at tracks like Charlotte, Nashville, Pocono, and Homestead. His top 10 finish at Nashville stood out as he outpaced drivers like John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes. Back then, he was finding his footing in the competitive world of motorsports, but he believed in himself. “I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and I know I’m going to have many more great moments in my career.”

Today’s win cements Gutiérrez as a rising star, his aggressive style and playoff focus making him a fan favorite. With the championship in sight, his lightning-fast move on Rovelo showed he’s ready to chase the title and steal more headlines in Mexico’s racing heartland. While this local hero lived up to his billing, there are a lot of questions surrounding Cup star Daniel Suarez, who is in the hot seat heading into the mega event on Sunday.

Can Daniel Suárez deliver a hometown Cup win?

Daniel Suárez, Mexico’s racing pride, faces a high-stakes weekend at the Viva Mexico 250. The Monterrey native, who won three NASCAR Mexico Series races at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on a different layout, is hungry for his first 2025 Cup Series victory. Racing in front of over 100 friends and family, Suárez is the face of NASCAR’s historic Mexico City debut, but pressure’s mounting. Sitting 28th in the standings, he’s in a contract year with Trackhouse Racing, with no clarity on his extension amid the current slump; nothing but a win would tilt the scales in his favor.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve been in this position, Definitely the first time with the Mexico race, but it’s not the first time that I’ve been in the position that we have to win or in the position that we have a contract negotiation in the season.” Suárez said. Admitting the distraction, he’s trying to focus on the track. The only Mexican-born driver with a NASCAR national series win—two in Cup, three in Xfinity, and one in Trucks. Suárez’s 2016 Xfinity title made history. His journey through four Cup teams to Trackhouse in 2021 hasn’t been easy, and 2025’s 21st-place average finish, worse than last year, adds urgency.

A win in Mexico would be a career-defining moment, showcasing his culture to a global audience. But the balancing act, celebrating his homeland while fighting for his NASCAR future, is brutal. Suárez’s experience on the track could give him an edge, but the emotional weight and Trackhouse’s three-seat limit loom large. A victory could silence doubters and secure his spot, making him Mexico’s ultimate hero.