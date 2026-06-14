Two Decades Later, 45-Yo Denny Hamlin Proves Why Pocono Is His “Second Home” With Historic Feat

June 11, 2006. A 25-year-old rookie driver walked into Pocono Raceway, grabbed the pole, led 83 laps, and won in just his 21st NASCAR Cup Series start. That driver was none other than Denny Hamlin. Nearly two decades later, now as a 45-year-old, Hamlin returned to the same place and reminded everyone why he calls Pocono his “second home.” This time, the stakes were bigger. And well, it was not just another trophy at stake, but a historic milestone that had somehow escaped him his entire career.

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“Thank you, thank you [to the fans]. It really means a lot. It’s like a second home for me. It’s certainly the best we’ve been [in entire career]. We come to the racetrack every week knowing that we got a great shot to win and the team’s just doing an amazing job, so that’s how we’re winning.”

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Now, that was Denny Hamlin standing in Victory Lane at Pocono. Again!! However, beneath everything, this one felt different. Because this wasn’t just his fourth win of 2026. It was the 64th Cup Series win of his career, moving him past Kyle Busch and giving him sole possession of ninth place on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. And, it was also his eighth victory at Pocono, the most by any driver at the track.

And still maybe the biggest stat of them all? Well, for the first time in his two-decade-long career, Denny Hamlin has now won three races in a row. Until now, this was something every other driver inside the top ten of NASCAR’s all-time wins list had accomplished.

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If we go back and see, the streak started at Nashville. Then came Michigan, with both instances where Denny Hamlin charged from the back of the field to win. And now Pocono completed the three-peat. Which somehow makes perfect sense. If we wind back the clocks, Pocono was where Denny Hamlin’s story actually started.

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Back in 2006, he won here twice as a rookie (first the Pocono 500 and then the Pennsylvania 500). Then came more victories in 2009, 2010, 2019, and 2023. The 2023 win especially stood out because fans loudly booed him after the finish. Hamlin had fully embraced his NASCAR villain era by then. True to his image, he leaned into controversy, spoke his mind, and became one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

This weekend, however, the reaction felt different. Very different. From the fans, there was more applause and more appreciation. Maybe winning eventually changes perceptions. Or maybe it’s because of everything that Denny Hamlin has gone through in the last six to seven months.

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The race itself wasn’t straightforward. Denny Hamlin started from pole but immediately lost the lead to Kyle Larson once the green flag dropped. But by Lap 26, Hamlin had worked his way back out front. Four laps later, he captured Stage 1. Stage 2 stayed relatively quiet for the No. 11 team as strategy unfolded and contenders shuffled.

Then came the final stage and where all the action was. On Lap 102, Denny Hamlin surged back to second, and by Lap 111, he had reclaimed the lead. After pitting on Lap 122, the race suddenly shifted toward fuel strategy. By Lap 139, Christopher Bell held an enormous 11.015-second lead over Denny Hamlin and looked set to stretch fuel to the finish.

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Except, like the previous two races this season, Denny Hamlin kept coming. Each lap, the gap shrank noticeably as Bell started conserving while Hamlin started attacking. And with just four laps left (Lap 156 of 160), Hamlin finally took over the lead.

Then everything unraveled for Bell. On Lap 158, first William Byron passed Bell for second entering Turn 1, but he remained nearly two seconds behind Hamlin. Then, one lap later, Bell had to pit for fuel. And finally on Lap 160, Hamlin crossed the line 1.678 seconds ahead of Tyler Reddick, collecting another Pocono trophy and checking off one more item that had somehow stayed missing from his résumé for twenty years.