2x Oscar Winning Producer Reveals the Reason Behind Reigniting the Earnhardt Legacy

One usually doesn’t expect a Hollywood heavyweight to dive headfirst into the world of restrictor plates, bump and runs, and last-lap drama. But a two-time Academy Award-winning producer just did exactly that, bringing fresh perspective, emotion, and raw storytelling to one of the most legendary names in NASCAR history — Dale Earnhardt.

His latest project is Amazon Prime Video’s gripping four-part docuseries on the Intimidator called Earnhardt, which peels back the curtain on the complicated, relentless rise of the motorsport titan. Showcasing not just the on-track fire but also the deeply personal family ties, sacrifices, and the heartbreak that shaped the legacy. As it turns out, the road to telling that story was anything but smooth behind the scenes, and his inspiration was unconventional, to say the least.

The moment that gave Ron Howard perspective

When it comes to storytelling, Ron Howard has never shied away from big emotion or bigger truths. But what happens when the truth itself gets mistaken for fiction? While discussing his latest project, Howard recalled one brutally honest moment that changed the way he approached real-life stories. In an episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Ron goes on to reveal his love for history and how it impacts his filmmaking journey, understanding what could hamper his skills and what could let them grow.

Howard reveals all the work that went on behind the scenes of the 1995 sci-fi classic Apollo 13. “I love history, documentaries, and movies based on real events, but I always thought they might limit my creativity. Then I got into Apollo 13,” Howard told Dale Earnhardt Jr. During early testing screens of Apollo 13, the space drama that earned him critical acclaim, Howard faced his toughest critique: a 23-year-old audience member who changed his perspective on historical movies.

“People filled out a questionnaire, and only one person out of three hundred and fifty rated it as poor. I looked at the response, and I’ll never forget: a Caucasian male, twenty-three years old, wouldn’t recommend it, and didn’t put in any comments. Finally, on the back, he deigned to offer an actual opinion, writing, ‘Terrible, more Hollywood bulls—, would never survive’,” Howard added. The filmmaker was stunned at the response, but laughed when he realized that the critic didn’t know about the film being based on a true story. He continued, “I said, ‘Well, he didn’t know it was a true story.'” That moment wasn’t a blow; it was a breakthrough, one that led Howard to realize why stories about real history are so important, and that’s what Earnhardt is.

Ron Howard, reflecting, had his realizations, where he said, “And I realized then and there these stories are liberating. You choose events where human beings have somehow achieved something remarkable or experienced something in a really intense way, and you want to expand people’s understanding of the human experience.” And that was the turning point for the 5-time Emmy award winner. It was a lesson that stuck with him, one that fuels the heart of the Earnhardt documentary, where legacy loss and legend collide.

What drew Ron Howard to the Earnhardt Legacy wasn’t just the roar of engines or the checkered flag—it was the people behind the wheel. He saw in the family’s journey a powerful, emotionally rich story that could resonate far beyond the NASCAR fan base. He said, ” It’s still the relationships and the challenges that each generation had to overcome and deal with and cope with- are they’re rich, they’re relatable and they mean a lot.”

The resulting series, Earnhardt, doesn’t just chronicle Dale Earnhardt‘s rise as the Intimidator. It develops into the layers that make him a legend—his fierce competitive spirit, his complicated yet evolved bond with Dale Jr. and Kelley, and the unshakeable work ethic that built his empire. It even addresses the heartbreak of a tragic final race at the 2001 Daytona 500, a moment that shook the sport to its core.

Outside of racing, what makes the documentary special is the focus on family dynamics. One moment that sticks out is Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley, initially living with their mom Brenda, before a house fire forced them to move in with Dale and their step-mom Teresa Earnhardt. Kelley and Dale Jr. can be seen recalling the anxiety they felt about having to live with Dad, someone they hadn’t had much contact with after he divorced Brenda. These moments are what make it more than a racing documentary; that’s what Howard’s goal was.

Howard believed in making the documentary “non-racing fan friendly,” saying, “But you also then want to say, ‘Wow, you had no idea what NASCAR was about, did you?’ Wow, well look here.” Howard made sure the documentary wasn’t only for those who live and breathe racing. By focusing on family dynamics, personal sacrifices, and an emotional turning point, the series becomes accessible to anyone, whether or not they know what the sport is about.

This series showed us that there is indeed no one like Dale Earnhardt, and there will be no one like Dale Earnhardt. However, the Intimidator’s son recently revealed one driver he thinks comes closest to the legend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. names NASCAR’s modern-day Earnhardt

In the wake of Earnhardt’s release on Amazon Prime, Dale Earnhardt Jr. found himself reflecting on more than just his father’s past. He began looking for glimpses of that same fire in today’s NASCAR grid. In one of the recent episodes of Dale Jr. download, the Hall of Famer shed light on which current driver reminds him the most of Dale Sr., igniting plenty of discussion.

First on his list? Carson Hocevar. The 22-year-old Spire Motorsports Driver has stirred up more than his fair share of controversy this season, ruffling the feathers of veterans like Kyle Busch and stars like Ryan Blaney. What brought him the headlines again was his most recent high-profile run-in with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Nashville. But for Dale Jr., the chaos is exactly what makes Hocevar worth watching.

The way some drivers could switch personalities on and off track is what fascinates Dale Jr. He says, “That’s exactly how I saw Dad around that timeframe in his career. Off the track, what they like to do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, they can be completely different people. But on the racetrack, that’s what I see out of Carson [Hocevar].”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the comparison drove some fans crazy, but he doubled down on the parallels, especially when looking back at how rough-edged his father was in the early years. He goes on to explain, “Carson… I think that the guy reminds me of a 1979 Dale Earnhardt, 1980 Dale Earnhardt. Fast, not scared to use the front bumper, doesn’t care if somebody gets mad about it, and on the verge of becoming a star.” It is safe to say that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is rooting for Carson Hocevar and that the No. 77 driver has just been given the biggest compliment ever!

Next up on his list was Ross Chastain, the Trackhouse Racing talent who has become known for his fearless driving and take-no-prisoners mentality. Chastain’s Cup Series campaigns in the number 1 Chevrolet have been littered with aggressive moves and daring driving that mimic the Intimidator, according to Dale Jr. He said in an interview posted by Sports on Prime on X, “Ross Chastain reminds me a lot of Dad.”

And of course, no list of Earnhardt-style drivers would be complete without three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano. He has built his reputation for racing with his elbows out. “Joey [Logano], he gets a little frustrated when he gets run over, but he’s one that puts the bumper to them. He’s run a few guys up the race track and into the fence to win races. That’s very much like Dad; he was pretty aggressive, especially at certain points of his career,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Jr. later took to social media to expand on his thoughts, noting how his father evolved through different racing phases from the reckless rookie to this strategic professor. His message for Hocevar and others like him? Keep pushing. Because legends weren’t made by playing it safe.

What did you think of the Earnhardt documentary and Dale Earnhardt Jr. drawing parallels to current drivers? Let us know in the comments!