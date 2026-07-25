2x Cup Series Champ Drops Blunt Verdict Publicly Rejecting NASCAR’s Short-Race Push

NASCAR has been cutting race distances for years, and nobody really made that big a deal about it. Pocono went from 500 miles to 400. Dover followed. Martinsville’s spring race dropped from 500 laps to 400. In 2026, only eight races on the Cup schedule run 500 miles or longer. Ten years ago, that number was thirteen. The sport is clearly headed somewhere. When someone finally asked two-time champion Joey Logano directly where he stands on going even shorter, he made it pretty simple.

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“No. I want to be in the car. I want to drive. That’s what I do.”

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He did not pretend the debate was one-sided. Fans want value for their money. Broadcasters want tight television windows. Promoters have their own math. Joey Logano gets all of that. But as someone who actually drives the car, his position did not waver.

“The few dirt races I’ve done, I’m like, that’s it? I’ve been here all day long, I ran 20 laps or 50 laps. I’m like, I want to drive a lot.”

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He also pointed to something practical. A shorter race means less time on television, which is not entirely good for the sport. Stage racing, he noted, already solved the attention problem by splitting one long race into three urgent segments. That was the compromise. He is not interested in going further than that.

“When I go to test, I’m in the car the whole time because I still enjoy it.”

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The push for shorter races is not arbitrary. It comes from watching specific tracks produce specific problems.

Pocono was the clearest case. The track is 2.5 miles with a front straightaway so long that cars would just file out into a single line and cruise for hours. Cutting 100 miles pulls the field together and forces meaningful decisions earlier in the race.

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Dover was a different kind of problem. The concrete oval at a mile around beats drivers up physically, and over 500 miles the field routinely spread so far apart the racing became irrelevant by the final stages.

Martinsville was about the car. When NASCAR introduced the Next Gen, its wider tires and bigger brakes made it grip the half-mile paperclip too well. Five hundred laps of follow-the-leader was a tough sell. Dropping to 400 forces contact and strategy much sooner.

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Apart from this, NASCAR has been testing entirely new formats. The TNT Sports bracket tournament at Indianapolis in July 2026 ran as a five-race mini-series in one weekend. The Clash at Bowman Gray covered barely 50 miles. These are not accidents. Someone is watching what works.

Long races reward patience, strategy, and the ability to manage a car over hundreds of laps. That is the version of racing Joey Logano was built for and has won championships doing. Cutting it down changes the game in ways that, from where he sits, take something away rather than add it. His answer was not complicated. He just wants to drive.