Ty Gibbs Delivers Wake Up Call to Struggling Cup Series Rookie

Connor Zilisch is not having the best time in the Cup Series right now, but very few know how to help him out. He has transitioned from a hyped superstar to a criticized driver since moving to the Cup Series full-time from the Xfinity Series. And there are hardly any drivers on the grid who have been in his shoes, except Ty Gibbs, who faced a similar situation a few years ago.

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Gibbs had a rather straightforward message for Zilisch in his latest interview with Frontstretch. He essentially asked the Trackhouse Racing star to forget all about his past success.

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“It’s just hard, you know; I feel like O’Reilly was pretty easy, to be honest. Winning a championship title there with seven races and coming here, it’s a big leap,” Gibbs remarked. “And the kids that just went to races and not really gained anything outside are just going to get their a**es kicked.

“And that’s just how it is… Yeah, it’s a big jump from O’Reilly garages. So, anything from going non-pro to pro is going to be hard to realize, and that’s just how it is.”

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Ty Gibbs was in the same boat as Zilisch a few seasons ago. He was flying during the O’Reilly races. He spent only one full season with Joe Gibbs Racing, competing for a championship in the series. Gibbs essentially steamrolled through the season with seven championship wins and the title in 2022.

When he came to the Cup Series, however, he suddenly fell into an immeasurable slump. Ty Gibbs stayed out of the playoffs for two out of the past three seasons while competing with his grandfather’s team, Joe Gibbs Racing, at the level. While he was bringing in multiple top 10 finishes, Gibbs hadn’t won a race in three years.

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The nepotism allegations only made it more difficult for him to earn the respect of others in the Cup Series with his current performance level. But all that changed in 2026. After a string of consecutive top 5 finishes, Ty Gibbs finally won his first race at Bristol. Right now, he is placed in fifth place in the driver standings with five points to his name.

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He was carrying the burden of being Joe Gibbs’ grandson while actively trying to mitigate his lack of success in the Cup Series for the last three seasons.

Looking at the bigger picture, it is easy to realize that Gibbs went through the same rite of passage as Connor Zilisch. From being rushed to the Cup Series to fend for himself to actively being an important player in the championship battle, he carved his way through with better finishes year by year. And right now, Connor Zilisch needs to do exactly the same.

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He can’t just play the victim here. He is going to have to put in extra effort to aggressively defend his seat in the face of all odds.

But what about Gibbs? It seems like he has already reached the point where he can start challenging the veterans.

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Ty Gibbs suggests major shakeup in San Diego

This year, drivers will face a new challenge in the San Diego street race. While some are already praising it, there are many who consider it a significant hurdle. Not everyone is a fan of road courses, and well, San Diego is a unique location in itself. So their apprehensions are warranted.

Not for Ty Gibbs, though. The JGR driver is already confident about his performance at the upcoming road course. His positive attitude stems likely from the simulation sessions he has had at the track.

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“Yeah, I have. It’s fun. I really like it a lot. It’s going to be hard for some people, but we are going to go out there and make it happen.”

That’s a rather bold statement. But one can’t blame him for dreaming of a victory. After all, he has been running exceptionally well this year. With six top-5 finishes and 470 points to his name, Gibbs seems to be gearing up quite well for the Chase.