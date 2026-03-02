Ty Gibbs Makes Stern 3-Worded Claim at COTA Amidst ‘Nepotism’ Accusations by Chris Gabehart

To say Ty Gibbs has had a rough couple of weeks would be an understatement, but the 23-year-old knows how to respond. He entered Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series showdown at the Circuit of the Americas sitting 33rd in the standings, all while dealing with fresh headlines tied to former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart and the lawsuit that brought unwanted attention to his camp. Still, the North Carolina native showed he can flip the script.

Reflecting on his performance, Gibbs sounded confident.

“Really good, yeah. I mean, we’ve had a crappy start, but we’ve been fast at all of them. I mean, Cody Ware wrecked us, I think, or they all got together at Daytona, and then last week we all collided. So, yeah, it was good to have a good finish today. We’ve been strong all year, just haven’t finished well, so we’ll be fine,” Gibbs said post-race.

He answered the noise the only way that matters, with performance. Gibbs captured the Stage 2 win and powered to a fourth-place finish, climbing from 33rd to 17th in the championship standings.

The result provided a much-needed boost for the No. 54 team after a disappointing 37th-place finish at Atlanta and a 23rd-place run in the Daytona 500 season opener. It also helped steady momentum following a 2025 campaign in which Joe Gibbs Racing narrowly missed the Cup Series playoffs.

On a weekend when outside distractions could have easily affected his focus, the fourth-year Cup driver delivered one of his most complete performances of the season, even as Tyler Reddick secured his third consecutive win. Still chasing his first career Cup Series victory, Gibbs appears to be trending in the right direction.

He now sits just three points outside the provisional playoff cut line with 23 regular-season races remaining, well within striking distance if he can maintain the speed and composure he displayed at the DuraMAX Grand Prix.

Off the track, Gibbs was dealing with a difficult situation. Gabehart’s formal legal declaration, part of his response to JGR’s lawsuit, doesn’t directly accuse the younger Gibbs of specific misconduct, but it does highlight internal team dynamics that may be interpreted as preferential treatment.

In his filings, Gabehart said he raised “ serious concerns about the management of JGR’s No.54 car,” arguing that it wasn’t held to the same standards as the organization’s other entries and that key decisions were often made without his input.

He described finding himself “ constantly interwined with… family members” when making competition calls, suggesting a different level of accountability for Gibbs’ team compared with others, highlighting the fact that the 23-year-old is the grandson of JGR, and adding another layer to the nepotism debate.

However, Chris Gabehart regretted blasting Ty Gibbs.

Chris Gabehart clarifies Ty Gibbs’ position as lawsuit unfolds

The former JGR employee addressed his ongoing legal dispute with Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday, making it clear he has no intention of backing down.

Speaking from St. Petersburg while awaiting a decision on JGR’s request for a temporary restraining order, Gabehart acknowledged that the situation has become far more public than he ever expected.

Still, he emphasized that sharing his perspective is necessary as the legal process unfolds, even if that transparency has brought intense scrutiny.

Much of that attention has focused on his earlier remarks about Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 team, comments that sparked widespread debate once the lawsuit became public. Gabehart clarified that he holds no personal resentment toward Gibbs or his family, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

“I understand the public narrative that has come along with the things that I’ve been forced to say in public about the 54 and thus Ty Gibbs and the family,” Gabehart said. “But those have nothing to do with this. As a matter of fact, deep down, I believe Ty is a really good person who has been dealt a really tough hand the last three years.”

He stressed that his comments were intended to provide context about his own experience rather than serve as a personal attack.

“It’s more about understanding my story and why we got to where we got,” he added. “Because it is relevant and does matter to me.”

For now, Gabehart remains active in his role with Spire Motorsports, signaling that he plans to continue working while the legal battle plays out and to stand by his version of events.