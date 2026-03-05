Ty Gibbs’ $79.61B NASCAR Partner Raises Eyebrows With Bold Carson Hocevar Buzz

“I just want the style of whatever it takes to succeed,” Carson Hocevar said in Atlanta. The Spire Motorsports driver has turned heads for his rowdy moves already in 2026. But in between his aggressive actions lies a burning desire to catch his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. As that glorious moment looks imminent with each passing weekend, a prominent sponsor affiliated with Ty Gibbs is looking to be a part of that moment.

Carson Hocevar is wooing an energy drink brand

“@MonsterEnergy is in talks to sign an endorsement deal with Spire Motorsport driver @CarsonHocevar, per people familiar, a move that would align the company with one of the sport’s most talked about athletes. ➡️ Hocevar is represented by @MotorsportsMgmt,” journalist Adam Stern wrote on X.

Indeed, Monster Energy is negotiating with Carson Hocevar to start endorsing the energy drink brand as soon as this season. Although the exact financial terms could not be extracted, it could be huge with the $79.61 billion brand. Monster is primarily seen on paint schemes of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, driven by Ty Gibbs, with whom the brand has partnered since 2019. Also, the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota, wheeled by Riley Herbst, carries the brand’s logo.

Now, Carson Hocevar is making big waves in the sport, causing Monster Energy to throw glances. The 23-year-old’s signature aggression can be a big bone of contention for his rivals. But it is also why he almost won the Daytona 500 last month before crashing out in an incident on the last lap. Hocevar is currently 10th in Cup Series points.

The Monster deal could likely start out small before reaching larger dimensions. Carson Hocevar may sport the iconic green claw logo as patches on his helmet or the sleeves of his firesuit, before taking it to his No. 77 Chevrolet paint scheme. His current sponsors include Heat Wave Visual sunglasses, simulator rig maker Racing Cockpits, Pit Stop Diecast, and Williamsburg Contracting.

As Carson Hocevar attracts more eyes, he continues to pursue his first win. And a NASCAR veteran is certain that this is just the start.

A major attraction for the sport

Some rivals may throw the meanest comments at Carson Hocevar. But those roll off the latter’s back like it was made of armor. Such is the undisrupted drive in the Spire Motorsports star, who is not afraid to make questionable moves to get what he wants. This is why people have referred to him as a modern-day Dale Earnhardt Sr. In his path to emulate the 76-time Cup race winning, 7-time champion, Hocevar may do a lot for NASCAR as well.

That is what the Intimidator’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., believes. Given NASCAR’s record-low ratings in 2025, Carson Hocevar’s unique antics are like a breath of fresh air.

“I don’t want Hocevar to change, I don’t,” Dale Jr. said. “I want to win every race we enter, I do. I want JRM to win every damn race they enter. And I want all our guys to finish first, second, third, fourth, and fifth. But, above all that, I want this sport to be bigger than any other sport. And I want it to be watched by tens of millions of people every week.”

“That’s where we need Hocevar. We need people like Hocevar, we need people like Connor Zilisch, we need people like Ross Chastain, we need people like Denny Hamlin — we need all these very great, awesome, different personalities. And we need to be celebrating that.”

This stamp of approval from the sport’s finest is another badge of honor for the young speedster. With a bright and happening future ahead, let’s see where Carson Hocevar takes us.