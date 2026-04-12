Ty Gibbs Takes a Swipe at Chris Gabehart After Breaking 48 YO Curse at Bristol

Jimmy Pardue, Todd Bodine, and Bill Dennis (among others), all took turns behind the wheel of the No. 54. But, it was Lennie Pond who took the car to the Victory Lane for the last time when he won at Talladega in 1978. Since then, the number carried a quiet, lingering drought almost like a forgotten curse in NASCAR history. For 48 years, it stood untouched. Until Bristol, where that streak was finally snapped in the most dramatic way possible by none other than the Gibbs family heir.

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Ty Gibbs delivers as No. 54 curse finally ends at Bristol

“It’s awesome! You know, it’s awesome what you can do with great people and winning positions great. You know I would love for my father to see this, but I know he knew it was going to happen and expect it as well. So yeah, it was a great day for us. My 54 boys didn’t give up.”

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That raw emotion from Ty Gibbs said it all. At Bristol Motor Speedway, history wasn’t just made. It was rewritten. In his 131st start, Gibbs finally broke through for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win, holding off late charges from Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson in a dramatic overtime finish.

Starting fifth, Gibbs stayed patient all night, leading 25 laps but making his move when it mattered most. His numbers tell the story of a dominant, calculated drive. Ty had an average running position of 7.65, 247 laps inside the top five, and 348 laps in the top 10. On the final lap, he clocked a blistering 15.871 seconds (120.9 mph) and didn’t pit for the final 121 laps, committing fully to track position.

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But as much as this was a triumph for the No. 54 team, one name loomed large in absence: Chris Gabehart.

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Gabehart, who departed Joe Gibbs Racing in late 2025 amid internal tensions, had a complicated history tied to this very car. Now serving as Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire Motorsports, his exit followed a messy split that included legal action from JGR over alleged contract violations and confidential information disputes.

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In court filings, Gabehart claimed he was “pressured” into serving as Ty Gibbs’ crew chief for part of 2025, while also suggesting that Ty Gibbs received preferential treatment within the organization – subtle accusations that fueled talk of internal friction and nepotism.

Yet, on this day, none of that mattered. Because the No. 54 of Ty Gibbs didn’t just win. It silenced the noise, ended a 48-year drought, and proved that whatever was said in the past, the results on track speak the loudest.

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Bristol’s first-time winner legacy

Long before Ty Gibbs snapped the No. 54 drought, Kurt Busch was the last driver to experience that breakthrough moment at Bristol Motor Speedway. Back in 2002, Busch survived Bristol to register his first-ever win. The race was everything fans expect from the half-mile coliseum: chaos, contact, and controversy.

Busch leaned into all of it. After gambling on pit strategy, he stayed out during a crucial caution while leaders like Dale Earnhardt Jr. came down pit road. That decision handed him track position with 85 laps to go, which is equivalent to gold at a place like Bristol. But it wasn’t smooth sailing.

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Jimmy Spencer wasn’t going quietly. He got to Busch’s bumper and powered past him late in the race. What followed was classic Bristol. In Turn 2 on the very next lap, Busch retaliated, bumping Spencer back and reclaiming the lead. The contact nearly sent Spencer spinning, but he managed to save it, losing just enough ground to fall out of contention.

The race ended the only way a Bristol thriller can, with tension still boiling. A final caution bunched the field, giving Spencer one last shot, but he couldn’t get back to Busch’s rear bumper in time.

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“There’s nothing better than the first one,” Busch said after climbing out, grabbing the checkered flag, and celebrating in raw, emotional fashion.

That race had 14 cautions, tempers flaring, and even a heated pit road moment involving Earnhardt Jr. and Robby Gordon. Now, more than two decades later, Ty Gibbs’ win feels like a modern echo of that night. Because at Bristol, first wins aren’t handed out. They’re fought for. And Kurt Busch and Ty Gibbs are a testament to that!