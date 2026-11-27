Less than a week after winning the biggest race of his career, Tyler Reddick found himself chasing his Daytona 500 ring across a parking lot. The ring had slipped off his finger as he opened the door of his rental car. It wasn’t the only time Reddick had trouble keeping it on, either. After spending years trying to win the Great American Race, the 23XI Racing driver now had a surprisingly difficult decision to make about his reward.

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“It’s pretty nice. Yeah, I think, well, special occasions. I don’t know if I wear it all the time,” Tyler Reddick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when asked whether he would wear his Daytona 500 ring regularly.

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The conversation started with the interviewer asking Reddick to turn the ring around so viewers could get a better look. Its size alone was enough to raise questions about how much it weighed. Reddick initially seemed content with bringing it out for special occasions, although he appeared increasingly unconvinced by his own answer.

There is a good reason for his hesitation. In February, Reddick recalled another incident involving the ring during his media availability at EchoPark Speedway. While he was appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark during his Daytona 500 winner’s media tour, the ring slipped off as he shook Mark Consuelos’ hand. By the time he arrived in Atlanta, he had decided against wearing it to that session.

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However, looking at the ring during his SiriusXM appearance, Reddick was already reconsidering how often he might wear it.

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“Yeah, I, when will I wear it? That’s, that’s the thing. I mean, this is, this thing is iced out. I don’t know. I might wear it a lot, actually,” he added.

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What makes the ring particularly special is how close Tyler Reddick came to leaving Daytona International Speedway without it. He hadn’t led a single lap until the last one. With help from teammate Riley Herbst, Reddick got past Chase Elliott and beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 0.308 seconds. It ended a 38-race winless streak and gave 23XI Racing its first Daytona 500 victory.

Few people at 23XI Racing appreciate the significance of winning a ring quite like Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion spent much of his basketball career collecting them with the Chicago Bulls. Shortly after Reddick’s victory, Jordan was already discussing his ring size, 13, during his post-race interview. With his 63rd birthday just two days away, the team co-owner couldn’t have asked for a much better present.

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For Tyler Reddick, though, the ring wasn’t even the only piece of jewelry he had been looking forward to owning. Winning the Daytona 500 also earned him a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, something he could have bought himself long before February.

During an appearance on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, Reddick explained that he had deliberately held off on buying one. He wanted to earn his first Daytona Rolex by winning the race. The commemorative engraving on the winner’s watch is something that money alone cannot get him. That distinction matters when considering how much of a driver’s career can pass without winning at Daytona.

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Take Reddick’s own team co-owner, Denny Hamlin, for example. Despite establishing himself as one of NASCAR’s finest superspeedway racers, Hamlin needed 11 attempts to win his first Daytona 500 in 2016. He has since won two more, but plenty of accomplished drivers have retired without winning even one.

Tyler Reddick is now in the enviable position of having two pieces of jewelry that tell the story of the same afternoon. The Rolex should be considerably easier to incorporate into his everyday wardrobe. As for the ring, Reddick might find himself wearing it more often than he originally intended. Getting it resized, however, would probably save him another trip across a parking lot.