Bubba Wallace & Co Recreate Viral Coldplay Meme, Leaves Fans Gasping for Air

In the high-octane world of NASCAR, every lap can be a make-or-break moment. 23XI Racing is no stranger to drama, both on and off the track. As the team navigates a high-stakes legal battle with NASCAR over antitrust issues, their drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, are finding ways to keep spirits high. The lawsuit, which accuses NASCAR of anti-competitive practices, has seen recent developments, including a federal judge denying the team’s request for a temporary restraining order. This means 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports will race as open teams at Dover and Indianapolis, a significant setback for the organization.

Yet, amidst these challenges, the team has shown its knack for staying connected with fans through humor, recreating a viral Coldplay meme that has the internet buzzing. NASCAR has always been a sport where tension and laughter go hand in hand. From legendary pranks like Carl Edwards’ infamous walk to the finish line after running out of fuel to unexpected moments like a rogue orange cone appearing on the track, the sport has its fair share of lighthearted moments. One incident that stands out is from 1996, when Alan Jackson’s “Little Bitty” music video blended racing with humor. It’s a reminder that NASCAR isn’t just about speed; it’s about personality, too, much like 23XI’s recent antics.

Now, as 23XI Racing faces its current legal hurdles, their decision to lean into pop culture with a viral meme shows they’re not just fighting for their future on the track but also keeping the fun alive for their fans. Let’s dive into the details and see how this lighthearted moment is helping the team stay in the game, both on and off the track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a move that’s as clever as it is timely, 23XI Racing took to X to share a photo of Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick in a playful embrace, captioned simply, “Goes to one Coldplay concert.” This was a direct nod to a viral meme from a recent Coldplay concert, where a couple was caught on the kiss cam in an awkward moment. The man dropped to the floor, while the woman covered her face, prompting Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The internet, of course, ran with it, turning the moment into a meme sensation. 23XI Racing’s tweet, shared on July 18, 2025, has already garnered thousands of likes and shares, showing their knack for engaging fans with humor.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

*Goes to one Coldplay concert* pic.twitter.com/DlITFPsqNf

— 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) July 18, 2025

This lighthearted moment couldn’t have come at a better time. With the team set to race as open teams at Dover, it will be looking for its first victory of the season. A direct result of their ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR, morale could easily have dipped. But by embracing humor, 23XI Racing has shown resilience and a willingness to keep things light. It’s a strategy that could pay off, as positive fan engagement often translates to stronger support, both emotionally and financially.

As the team prepares for Dover, this meme might just be the boost they need to keep their focus sharp and their spirits high. And the fans? They’re loving every second of it. From witty comments to hilarious takes on the meme, the NASCAR community has embraced 23XI Racing’s playful nod to Coldplay. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best fan reactions and see how they’re adding to the fun.

Fans respond with wit and wisdom

“Do the wives know, though?” This fan reaction plays on the original meme’s implication of an affair, humorously suggesting that Wallace and Reddick’s “embrace” might need some explaining at home. It’s a lighthearted jab that fans of both drivers can appreciate. Bubba Wallace, married to Amanda Carter since 2022, and Tyler Reddick, married to Alexa DeLeon since 2019, are known for sharing their personal lives on social media, making this comment even more relatable. Fans often follow their favorite drivers’ off-track lives, so this reaction taps into that familiarity while keeping the tone playful. It’s a nod to the close-knit community of NASCAR fans who enjoy both the racing and the personal stories of their heroes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Tyler’s contemplating all the other offers he’s received in the past 24 hours, pal.” This reaction is a clever play on the speculation surrounding Tyler Reddick’s future. While there’s no concrete evidence of Reddick receiving offers from other teams, the fan comment hints at the uncertainty caused by 23XI Racing’s legal troubles. Reddick’s contract with 23XI includes an exit clause if the team loses its chartered status, which has sparked rumors about his potential move. However, as of now, Reddick remains firmly with 23XI, and this fan reaction is more about poking fun at the situation than reflecting any real news. It’s a testament to how closely fans follow the sport’s behind-the-scenes drama, even if it’s just for a laugh.

“Damn those Jumbotrons! 🤣🤣🤣” Here, a fan references the original Coldplay meme, where the couple was caught on the jumbotron in an awkward moment. By applying it to Wallace and Reddick, the fan is highlighting the humor in being “caught” on camera, even if it’s just a staged photo. Jumbotrons are a staple of live events, often used for kiss cams or other fan interactions, so this reaction ties the meme directly to the concert setting. It’s a simple but effective way to connect the dots between the original meme and 23XI’s recreation, showing how fans appreciate the team’s ability to engage with current trends.

“You could say they’re in an ‘open’ relationship.” This fan reaction is a clever double entendre, playing on both the idea of an “open” relationship and the fact that 23XI Racing is currently racing as an open team due to the lawsuit. It’s a witty way to tie the meme to the team’s current situation, showing how fans are quick to spot connections between pop culture and NASCAR. The humor here lies in the wordplay, which resonates with fans who are well-versed in both the sport’s terminology and the nuances of the original meme.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is not what the judge meant when they said you were an open team.🍍” This reaction is another play on words, referencing the legal battle where 23XI Racing was denied a temporary restraining order, forcing them to race as open teams. The fan cleverly ties this to the meme’s theme of an “open” relationship, adding a humorous twist. The pineapple emoji (🍍) might be a nod to the internet’s use of pineapples as a symbol for “open” relationships, though it’s not explicitly confirmed. Regardless, the comment is a sharp, funny take that highlights the fan’s awareness of both the legal situation and the meme’s cultural context.