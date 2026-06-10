Tyler Reddick Confesses Thriving Alongside Co-owner Denny Hamlin Despite Intensifying NASCAR Championship Chase

Fifteen races into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin have made the championship fight into a two-man race. Reddick is still atop the standings, but the gap is shrinking fast. What makes the situation interesting is that Hamlin is also Reddick’s co-owner at 23XI Racing. And as the series goes to Pocono Raceway now, one of Hamlin’s best tracks, the fight between mentor and driver is only getting tighter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet inside the team, Reddick says nothing has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do a really good job of keeping it open book during the week, during the race weekend, and obviously when we get on the racetrack, we’re going to battle really hard,” Reddick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

That balance has come out to be one of the biggest reasons for 23XI Racing’s success. The 23XI driver started the year by making NASCAR history, becoming the first driver to win the season’s first three races – Daytona 500, Atlanta, and Circuit of the Americas. By the ninth race, he already had five wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin also slowly made his way back into this conversation. While Reddick has more wins and a slightly better average finish, Hamlin has led 796 laps compared to Reddick’s 395. The veteran also comes to Pocono on the back of consecutive wins at Nashville and Michigan. Ironically, though, Reddick hasn’t had many chances to race Hamlin head-to-head during that stretch.

“Unfortunately, the last few weekends I didn’t get to battle with him at all, just because of the circumstances,” Reddick explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Nashville, they had a different strategy. Hamlin’s team went for two tires while Reddick’s crew chose four, letting the No. 11 gain track position. At Michigan, the battle never materialized after Reddick was caught in a crash on Lap 83 and recorded his first DNF of the season. Hamlin, meanwhile, recovered from the rear of the field and drove to a crushing win, shrinking the points lead from 97 to 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, for Reddick, the relationship is bigger than just an owner-driver thing. As per him, both drivers become stronger by constantly comparing notes.

“So yeah, for me, I look forward to racing with him every weekend. It’s something that I get a lot of enjoyment out of. In Charlotte, we got to do that quite a bit. We were able to learn from each other, help each other, and continue to get faster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So yeah, I’m just enjoying where things are at between me and him,” Reddick said. “I know it kind of looks at the moment like, for the regular-season portion of this, it’s between me and him. But yeah, it’s just fun continuing to share and learn together, then going out there and competing as hard as we can as drivers.”

Still, the fight continues, and the next chapter is where Hamlin is impossible to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Denny Hamlin Chases Reddick, He Is Already Planning Life After 2027

Pocono Raceway has long been Hamlin land. He has seven Cup Series wins there, the most among active drivers, and has finished first or second in each of the last three races at the track. Reddick has been consistent at the “Tricky Triangle,” including runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023, but he still hasn’t won there.

Yet while Denny Hamlin is focused on catching Reddick in the standings, he has also started discussing when his own driving career will end. Following his Michigan win, Hamlin reaffirmed that his current Joe Gibbs Racing contract, which runs through the 2027 season, remains his planned finish line. By then, he will be 47 years old and more than two decades removed from his first full-time Cup campaign. The challenge, according to Hamlin, is not race-day speed. It is recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has admitted that the physical demands of the sport are becoming harder to manage each week. While he still believes he can fight for wins and championships, the days between races require more effort than they once did. That reality is a major reason he wants to leave the sport while he is still performing well. This information comes straight from the official NASCAR coverage.

Joe Gibbs Racing would prefer a different outcome. Team president Dave Alpern recently joked that Hamlin may have to fight the organization if he wants to retire on schedule. Team owner Joe Gibbs has also made it clear he would happily keep Hamlin in the No. 11 for longer if results remain this strong.

Hamlin, though, is already thinking about what comes next. The veteran has openly named 18-year-old prospect Brent Crews as a potential successor for the No. 11 Toyota.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, however, that future can wait. The present remains a championship fight featuring an owner and his driver, separated by just 51 points. And with Pocono next on the schedule.