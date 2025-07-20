Tyler Reddick Confident About his $1,000,000 Chance as Joe Gibbs Grandson Stands in the Way

Tyler Reddick is likely to advance to the playoffs based on his points scenario. Despite being winless, he is placed fourth in the regular season title race and heading into Dover race weekend, with an opportunity to win big. NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge will decide the final at the Monster Mile this weekend, and Reddick is going up against Ty Gibbs. And this is promising to be a good battle that has caught everyone’s attention.

In Sonoma, the two drivers raced against each other and finished inside the top 10. Well, in Chicago, Reddick was trying his best to get past the #54 car to compete against SVG in the closing laps. So they’ve been in the close vicinity of each other before they were paired for the semi-final contest. The NASCAR community has seen the drivers indulge in social media banter or calling out their rivals before the big match-up, but Reddick has a rather measured approach against Ty Gibbs.

When asked about his opinion on what he would do to beat Ty Gibbs, Reddick said that he already had enough experience since the time Gibbs became a full-time Cup Series racer. “I don’t know where I saw the stats somewhere on X, but um, yeah, I saw that like I think 490 some laps that we’ve ran here. Um, we’ve ran more than that, but we’ve ran like 490 laps within three or four spots of each other, something like that. So, it does feel like every time uh I’ve been here to do since Ty’s been in the cup series, I feel like I can at least see him on the racetrack when I’m making laps.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Last year, I finished directly behind him. So that’s gonna continue. I feel like we’re going to be around each other a lot this weekend. Hopefully, we’ll have some good hard racing,” Reddick added while speaking to the media ahead of the Dover race. Unlike Reddick, Gibbs has more on his plate than just the million-dollar quest. The JGR driver is playing catch-up with a 60-point gap between him and the 16th-place driver in the playoffs race.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago Tyler Reddick ready for final NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup practice before the 65th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Daytona, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DAY2023021809 MIKExGENTRY

His Last six starts have resulted in two top 5 and a top 10 finish. Not to forget, he was leading the Mexico City race until Carson Hocevar spun and forced him to pit, and this allowed SVG to gain the command of that race. So, speed is not an issue for the #54 team; they just haven’t been able to execute the race the way they want to. Both Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs might have different agendas at the Monster Mile, but expect them to trade paint off each other’s cars during the blockbuster event.

However, for the 23XI Racing driver, there’s an air of uncertainty surrounding his future with the team after the latest developments in his team’s legal battle against NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyler Reddick stays mute on questions about his future with 23XI Racing

As things stand, 23XI Racing is a non-chartered team, and the #45 Toyota Camry is an open entry for the Dover race. In a recent twist in the ongoing legal battle against NASCAR, 23XI and FRM had to take a loss after the judge denied their request to continue running as a chartered organization. The two teams will field open cars for at least two weeks, and that has led to a lot of speculation and rumors within the Cup Series garage.

Without a charter, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan could lose out on their star driver. It is worth noting that Reddick reached the championship race last year, and in case NASCAR puts these charters on sale, it is hard to see him race in the No. 45 car without the security of a starting place on the grid and loss of the prize money. The driver himself was pressed about this issue, but he chose not the talk about it. “Everything related to litigation, charters, I don’t have a comment for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given that there are a lot of things at play here, it is too early to predict if Tyler Reddick will continue at 23XI Racing. Right now, his focus will be to get his car in the victory lane and try to prepare for the playoffs.