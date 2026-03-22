Tyler Reddick Flexes Confidence After 23XI Racing’s Early Darlington Success

Tyler Reddick has been on a redemption drive this season, to say the least. Recovering from a tough drive last year, he set a new NASCAR record, winning the first three races of the season in pure fashion. Although he did slow down slightly after that, he seems to be back on a roll after winning the pole at Darlington. And his teammate Bubba Wallace joining him on the front row is just the cherry on the cake. However, none of this is a coincidence, as Reddick’s words revealed the major advantage 23XI Racing has on the track.

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Tyler Reddick reflects on 23XI’s behind-the-scenes preparation for Darlington

“It was super important to have good work back at AirSpeed on the simulator, for what adjustments we needed to make.” Every few weeks, the $35 million race shop seems to be justifying its cost. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan have made some massive investments with 23XI Racing, and it seems to be making sense now.

Tyler Reddick also revealed that while most drivers found it hard to find the pace during the qualifying session, 23XI managed to do just that.

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“The handling really stays with our Toyota Camry and I knew qualifying was going to be really tough and a lot of drivers were having trouble finding that edge, that limit in turn one, and we nailed that pretty good. Felt really good about the lap going down the back straightaway,” he told the media.

But that isn’t it. The team might have more in their bag coming for the race tomorrow. Reddick further hinted that he actually lost some pace on a particular part of the track.

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“I truly think I just kind of underdid it through the center of three and four […] We’re typically pretty good on Saturdays here, and it really makes our Sundays a lot easier.”

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Chumba Casino Toyota waves to the crowd prior to the running of the 68th NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151392500

What he said is only a scare for the team’s challengers. Despite missing out on hitting the maximum speed on the track during the session, he managed to clinch the pole position with his teammate right beside him. If the team manages to nail that, they will be in for a treat and a fourth race win.

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However, there is another important aspect of the race. While Reddick has been performing extremely well, he hasn’t been able to replicate his race wins on most short tracks so far.

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With the increased horsepower down at Darlington, too, there is a chance that he could miss out on a potential race win. The pole position will surely help him get closer to winning the race, but there is an important aspect that he feels is important to win the race.

Reddick reflects on the essential aspect of winning at Darlington

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Ever since NASCAR decided to increase the horsepower on short tracks to 750 hp, there has been a massive change in the overall driving style throughout the field. The drivers have been more careful on the corner exits, and the higher power has also resulted in immense tire degradation.

This was largely expected; however, it was not expected that races would be won based on this factor alone. The only thing that got Ryan Blaney to the victory lane at the Phoenix Raceway was his team’s choice to change only two tires, giving him the edge over Christopher Bell. And Tyler Reddick expects a similar case for the upcoming race at Darlington.

“I do think the strategy piece is going to be really important,” he said. “In some ways, based on practice, in moments throughout the race, you could spread out a little bit more. But then, when guys hit that light switch and go really tight, that’s when you’ll see guys really start to charge through the field or fall through the field.”

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This is going to be a proving race for 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick, specifically. Will he continue his absolute domination at Darlington, or will his teammate finally get a taste of victory this season? Either of those results is possible, considering the strength that 23XI Racing has reflected on the track so far.