Tyler Reddick Makes Humble Admission in Tribute to Dale Earnhardt After Pulling off Historic Feat

Matching a Dale Earnhardt stat is something drivers dare to even dream about. But Tyler Reddick just made it real for himself. With the last-lap stunner at Kansas Speedway this afternoon, Reddick clinched his fifth win in nine races, a feat not seen since the Intimidator’s 1987 run. And while the moment screams history, Reddick’s reaction remains grounded.

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Speaking post-race, Reddick was more than happy with the new stat he checked off the list. “Yeah, I mean, that’s a guy on the Mount Rushmore of NASCAR drivers,” the 23XI Racing driver admitted. ” To be able to accomplish things that someone like him did is truly incredible. But none of it’s possible without the good men and women at 23XI.”

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And while Reddick seems calm about it, he isn’t going to let up any time soon. With that win, Reddick etched his name into rare territory, becoming just the fourth Driver in Series history to claim five victories in the opening nine races of a season, joining legends like Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Cale Yarborough.

Starting from pole, the No.45 driver added Kansas to an already stacked résumé that includes Darlington, COTA, Atlanta, and the Daytona 500.

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Four of those wins came after leading the field to green, underlining just how complete Reddick‘s form has been this season, quick off the line and clinical at the finish.

Imago AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 01: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Chumba Casino Toyota races during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix on March 1, 2026 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. Photo by Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon272260301046

Still, the race did not revolve around him for long stretches. Early on, it felt like a showdown between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. Hamlin took control and stage one after muscling past Reddick, while Larson flipped the script in stage two, storming ahead right from the restart and dictating the pace.

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Reddick never faded from contention. He worked his way back into the fight and reclaimed the lead from Hamlin late, setting the stage for a chaotic finish. When overtime rolled out, it was Hamlin and Reddick on the front row, but the script flipped instantly.

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Hamlin got the launch, only for Larson to charge up from third, and he passed both to grab the white flag. While Hamlin was left disappointed, the moment looked like Kansas would belong to Larson again.

Then came the twist. Reddick tracked him down on the back stretch, made his move through Turns 3 and 4, and this time, he didn’t let it slip, dramatically sealing the win. But while Kansas seems like a fever dream for the No.45 team, it’s the next race win that is on their mind.

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Can Reddick extend his dominant form at Talladega?

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend, it can be said with much certainty that Reddick will look to extend his win streak. The 30-year-old is a bit of a wildcard on this track, and his results back that up.

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There is a clear mix of chaos and promises in his cup series record at the track. On one hand, he’s got a win in 2024 and a couple of solid top tens sprinkled in last year.

On the other end, there are plenty of mid-back finishes, his worst being 39th at the track, and a few days where things unravelled quickly. That is pretty on brand for Talladega, but it also shows he is not someone who dominates your week in, week out.

What stands out, though, is that when things do fall his way, Red knows how to capitalize. The 2024 win wasn’t about leading all day; it was about being in the right place at the right time and making the move when it mattered the most, even though he led only 13 laps of the race.

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However, 2026 looks very different for Tyler Reddick. Lady Luck continues to follow him as his No.45 car is packed with raw speed and pace.

So a 2026 Talladega victory is pretty much in the cards for him, but it will definitely come down to survival as much as speed.

If the California native avoids the big one and keeps himself in the mix late, he has proven he can close the deal. With Reddick, Talladega isn’t very predictable, but that’s exactly what makes him dangerous.