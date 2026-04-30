Tyler Reddick Makes Humble Admission of Michael Jordan Trusting Him Despite Chaotic Garage History

Not every NASCAR partnership begins with certainty; some start with belief. For Tyler Reddick, joining 23XI Racing meant stepping into a young organisation, which is still trying to find its footing, led by the towering presence of Michael Jordan. Years later, with success finally matching the vision, the partnership also created a connection that has only grown stronger through the chaos, and Reddick knows all about it.

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Hence, when the time came, the No.45 driver did not hesitate to thank Michael Jordan.

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“You know, again, someone like Michael Jordan as well, wanted to be a part of what they’re building,” Reddick said. “You know, for me, I just, again, remember what that time was like, and just being shocked, humbled, blown away that they wanted me to be a part of it. And so it’s been really fun to see what we’ve built over the last couple years together.”

That gamble now looks like one of the smartest moves in the garage. Ahead of the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the confirmation came that he had signed an extension to remain with the team through at least the 2027 season.

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The announcement came while he sits at the top of the 2026 cup series standings, holding a commanding lead after a blistering start, which included five wins in the first nine races.

Three straight victories to open the year, something no driver had achieved in the modern era, immediately changed the conversation around him from playoff hopeful to legitimate championship favourite.

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But it hasn’t been a smooth ride for Reddick. After years of inconsistency and uncertainty after his debut in 2019, his breakout 2022 season with RCR opened the door to 23XI Racing.

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Replacing Kurt Busch in the No.45 was no small responsibility, especially within an organisation owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Yet across his first two seasons since 2023, Reddick steadily built momentum, winning races, improving in the playoffs, and quietly becoming the centrepiece of the team’s future.

“The success, you know, unfortunately, a part of it, the tough times too, but we’ve, you know, we’ve learned, we’ve grown, and we’re going in a good direction,” Reddick added. “So yeah, it’s been a great journey, and I’m excited to keep it going, and just seeing how much more we can push our feeling up.”

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The team itself has not exactly enjoyed a calm rise. Over the past two years, the organisation became one of NASCAR’s most talked about teams for reasons beyond the track.

Alongside Front Row Motorsports, the team filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR over chartered agreements and revenue structure, accusing the sanctioning body of anti-competitive practices.

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The legal battle created uncertainty around charter status, race guarantees, and financial stability, turning Jordan’s team into the centre of one of NASCAR’s biggest off-track controversies.

That backdrop makes Reddick’s commitment feel more meaningful. He is not just staying with the winning team; he is staying with an organisation that has fought through legal drama, inconsistent early performances, and the growing pains of building a modern powerhouse.

But as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas this weekend, Reddick is more than ready to hoist the chokehold he has over the drivers’ standings.

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Can Reddick extend his dominance at Texas?

Tyler Reddick comes into the Würth 400 with a record that doesn’t always get talked about, but it absolutely puts them in the mix this weekend.

Texas has generally sorted its driving style. He tends to be at his best on fast 1.5-mile tracks where you have to balance tire wear and staying aggressive.

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One of his stand-out runs came in 2022, where he had led 70 laps and basically controlled the closing stages of the playoff race on his way to winning, which still ranks among his stronger oval performances.

He’s also been consistently solid at the track over time, with multiple top-five finishes and an average result that sits inside the top 10 compared to most of the current field.

With how he’s been running in 2026 and how strong Toyota has looked on intermediate circuits, it’s hard to overlook him as a real contender this weekend.