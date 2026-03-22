Tyler Reddick Pulls Off the Unimaginable at Darlington as Brad Keselowski Chokes Under Pressure

Brad Keselowski looked untouchable for most of the afternoon at Darlington. Starting from P5, the RFK veteran driver methodically carved his way to the front, showcasing the kind of control and experience that have defined his career. Winning Stage 1 and backing it up with a Stage 2 victory, it felt like a clean sweep was inevitable. But, as NASCAR fans know, Darlington rarely follows the script. And it did the same today. When the pressure peaked, everything shifted, and out of the chaos, Tyler Reddick pulled off something few saw coming.

Tyler Reddick is NASCAR race winner…again!

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Now, from the surface, what looked like a straightforward day from the pole quickly turned into a survival test for Tyler Reddick at Darlington Raceway. And yet, by the time the checkered flag waved, it was the No. 45 car sitting in Victory Lane. Again!

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Tyler Reddick secured his fourth win of the 2026 season in the Goodyear 400, driving his 23XI Racing Toyota to a commanding 5.847-second victory, yes, over 5 seconds, let that sink in, over none other than Brad Keselowski, who dominated almost the entire race. Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five. On paper, it reads like dominance. In reality, it was anything but. Let’s look at why.

“Lap 1, we had the charging problem. The battery wasn’t charging at all. So, all day long, not running fans. We knew it was going to be physical,” Reddick explained the behind-the-scenes in a post-race interview.

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You see, from the very first lap, Tyler Reddick’s race was compromised. A failing alternator meant the battery wasn’t charging, forcing the team to shut down driver aids. There were no cooling fans and no cool suit running for Reddick on a warm Darlington afternoon. As a result, it wasn’t just a race anymore; it became an endurance test.

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After Stage 1, the team assessed the issue, but there was no quick fix. Instead, the 23XI team chose to manage it. That decision came with consequences. Reddick had to restart Stage 2 from the rear. He was now buried deep in traffic on one of the toughest tracks (it isn’t called the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ without any reason) on the schedule. Clean air? Gone. Margin for error? Nonexistent. However, what followed was a masterclass in NASCAR driving, one to remember for ages!

Tyler Reddick methodically carved his way through the field, balancing aggression with patience. He very well knew that one brush with the wall could end it all. By the final stage, he was back in contention. And when it mattered most, he delivered, leading the final 28 laps with authority after overtaking none other than Brad Keselowski.

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“I know never to give up, and I think it’s very fitting that we finally get our first win here at Darlington…Ever since I made my first lap here, in O’Reilly Auto Parts car, there’s something about this racetrack. It’s so special. It’s so challenging. It’s been really fun for my evolution as a driver over the years,” Reddick explained his determination and respect for the track.

That sentiment hits harder when you consider the history. Before this win, Tyler Reddick had finished runner-up at Darlington three times. Plus, he had a couple more top-5 finishes. He was always close, but never enough. Until now.

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This victory wasn’t just another notch in the win column. Rather, it was a breakthrough. His 12th career Cup win, first at Darlington, and the fourth of the season in just six races. More importantly, it pushed 23XI Racing to its highest single-season win total ever, with 30 races still to go.

And perhaps the most telling part? Tyler Reddick didn’t just win. He endured, adapted, and conquered. At a track that punishes weakness, Reddick proved he had none.

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Jordan weighs in as Reddick eyes next milestone

With the Darlington win, Tyler Reddick has firmly taken control of the 2026 season. He now leads the standings with 325 points, holding a 95-point advantage over Ryan Blaney and a 120-point cushion over teammate Bubba Wallace. While Blaney managed a strong third-place finish, Wallace’s 34th-place result only widened the gap within 23XI Racing.

Even team co-owner Michael Jordan acknowledged how the race unfolded, especially for Brad Keselowski, who had dominated early. “I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car. And, you know, you never know what’s going to happen, especially at Darlington. And I think, you know, the key to him winning was just keeping his head.”

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That composure is exactly what separated Tyler Reddick from the rest of the field. On a day where everything could have unraveled, he stayed locked in and capitalized when it mattered most.

Now, the focus shifts to Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. It’s another challenge entirely, and notably, a track where Reddick is still chasing his first win. But if Darlington proved anything, it’s this: he’s no longer just knocking on the door at tough venues. He’s kicking it down.