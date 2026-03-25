Tyler Reddick Refuses Chris Buescher Blame, Pointing Fingers at Glaring Next-Gen Reality

Getting a race ruined by a fellow driver isn’t rare in NASCAR, but Chris Buescher particularly has had a tough run at Darlington. Twice now, he has been wrecked by Tyler Reddick. While last year’s incident was not a race-ruining one, last Sunday’s was surely one. But Reddick, instead of blaming Buescher in return, delivered a strong take on NASCAR.

Tyler Reddick’s Chris Buescher justification

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Reddick opened up about the incident with Chris Buescher. While explaining the ordeal, the 23XI star stated that Buescher has every right to be “mad” at him after the back-to-back Darlington race jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he is mad, I don’t blame him because it’s two times that he’s been running good at Darlington and we’ve ran into each other. It just stinks. Obviously, he was on the older tires and Brad had just passed him. So he didn’t have momentum down the back. And I mean, I was going to dive to his inside and he hit the brake and then, I mean, pretty much immediately turned left and I’d already committed to going to his inside.”

Reddick, in his interview, was referring to a stage 3 collision between him and Buescher. It took place when Reddick was entering the pit road, but Buescher was already there. As the #45 driver spotted the #17 driver at the last moment, he hit Buescher from behind and took second place from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Reddick further unraveled his intention for going to the pit stop. He was unaware that the RFK star was also going on the pit road. While it was a regular move that the 23XI Racing driver usually pulls off, his encounter with Buescher was unexpected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just not what I wanted to happen as wild as it may sound because of what we’ve had happen in the past. I’m like, I’m going to drive, overdrive this corner by a country mile, and not be anywhere near him when I slide up in front of him. And we never even made it that far. Like I didn’t want it to be close. I didn’t want to make him have to check up and be like, dude, what the heck? I wanted to overdrive the corner by a mile and just and ideally be nowhere near him. And it was a move that I made work all day long,” he further added.

With this, he mentioned he did not have the same problem with other cars while trying out the same move at Darlington or elsewhere. But with Buescher, he faced the issue twice, and in the end, it ruined his day.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, the 23XI Racing driver mentioned how racing is complicated in modern-day NASCAR. On top of this, driving the Next Gen cars comes with another hardship. From stiffness with the control of the car on short tracks and road courses, to safety concerns regarding hard impacts and concussions, there are plenty. This comes with the different setups and packages teams try out to win the race. All of this brings a lot of uncertainty, especially while choosing when to pit.

“So it’s just an unfortunate situation of where cup racing’s at, right? Like that’s just how it is. People don’t tell you when they’re going to pit and I get it,” Reddick summed up, pointing fingers at modern-day NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the RFK star’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse sustained damage, leading to a delay in his race. However, Reddick escaped unscathed and went on to win the race. Buescher came home in a frustrating ninth place.

With the Darlington victory, Tyler Reddick claimed four wins in six races and extended his lead to 325 points in the championship. As he conquered the ‘Too Tough To Tame’ track, he was oozing confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confident Tyler Reddick raring to go for more after the Darlington victory

After the recent win at Darlington Raceway, Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts and stated how he can win the upcoming races at Homestead, or Charlotte in the upcoming days.

“I mean, some of it is you look at the places we’ve won, in my opinion, where we’ve been very strong at (Atlanta); we won there,” Reddick said. “COTA has been a track over the years that I’ve been very, very strong at, so we won there. Then in Darlington, this is a place that of all the tracks that we go to that I’m the best at in my opinion, even more so than Homestead or even Charlotte or some of these other places where I can get it going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick has one of the finest starts to a NASCAR Cup Series season. With four wins, two poles, four top fives, and five top 10s, and an average finish position of 4.167, Michael Jordan’s driver has sent ripples across the NASCAR fraternity. All eyes will be on him at Martinsville to see if he can keep up with that momentum.