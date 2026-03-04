Tyler Reddick Reveals Michael Jordan Influence in NASCAR Passion Message

“Look, I just put up the money,” Michael Jordan said after Tyler Reddick thundered to a COTA win. After stamping his third consecutive win last weekend, Reddick and 23XI Racing scripted a historic feat. And Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and team co-owner, humbly outlined his monetary contribution to the success. However, the sports legend has a hand beyond just financial muscle, as Reddick emphasized in an interview.

The impact of playing under Michael Jordan

“We’ve had these conversations, you know, why do we do this? Why are we part of NASCAR, why are we doing what we’re doing? And every time we’re able to have those conversations, that is just very reassuring to know that where I’m at in why I do this is why Michael does it, is why Denny does it. So that, for me, is like what I take away from it,” Tyler Reddick said in an interview with reporter Shannon Spake.

The 2026 trendsetter not only turned heads in COTA but also invoked Michael Jordan’s past feat. During his time as the icon of the National Basketball Association, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993 and again from 1996 to 1998. Tyler Reddick’s three-peat victory streak at the start of this season was a clear nod to his team owner’s past NBA achievement.

And according to Tyler Reddick, he also harnesses the spirit of sportsmanship from Michael Jordan. Even as a NASCAR team owner, Jordan has shown his knack for success. It was visible during the NASCAR lawsuit, when 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, teetered on the verge of exiting the sport. However, Jordan and Co. gritted their teeth and pushed on, and eventually reached a favorable settlement for the legal battle.

Alongside the troubles of the lawsuit, Tyler Reddick weathered other problems in 2025. Ranging from his infant son’s serious health issues to a winless Cup Series season, Reddick had a lot on his plate. To overcome all of that and go on a victorious streak shows how closely aligned Reddick and Jordan’s success stories are.

Tyler Reddick continued, “I think for me, there’s not necessarily one thing that jumps out, but you know, for me as a driver, you have your wants, your desires, and then you have your reasons why you do these things. Why do I want to be a racecar driver? Well, why do you want to be a racecar driver? And you kind of go down the list, you get down to it—it’s love, it’s passion.”

As Tyler Reddick discovers the true purpose of his career, he is also preparing for his next feat – alongside a legend.

Snuggling with another motorsports star

For the first time in NASCAR’s 78-year history, Tyler Reddick started the season with three back-to-back wins. Now, as the Cup Series prepares for its next stop in Phoenix, Arizona, Reddick is gearing up for Number 4. In the modern era, four-peat feats have occurred only 8 times. Most recently, seven-time champion and four-time Phoenix winner Jimmie Johnson did it back in 2007.

But while Reddick and Michael Jordan’s pursuit may be the highlight, it is not the only highlight in the Phoenix weekend. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will share Saturday with the NTT INDYCAR Series. And Alex Palou, a four-time IndyCar champion, will make his debut in Phoenix.

“I have to say, the facility is amazing,” Palou said following the on-track test at Phoenix. “Honestly, I did not have expectations because I’ve never been here, but it’s a 10-out-of-10. Like, you can not really ask for anything else. The track itself was a lot more fun than I thought it would be as well. You can really hustle the car – which I love. I love when you’re, like, forcing the car to go fast and you’re steering and feeling those forces.”

Both Tyler Reddick and Alex Palou will add to the star power in Phoenix. We cannot wait to see a thrilling event unfold!