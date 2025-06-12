Tyler Reddick Risks Upsetting the Mother of His Children, Going to Extreme Lengths for NASCAR Mexico

NASCAR heads into rare air this weekend — literally. For the first time since 1958, the sport is racing outside the U.S., and Mexico City’s thin air adds a new twist. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez sits nearly 7,500 feet above sea level, dwarfing Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the next-highest Cup stop, by more than 5,000 feet. That kind of elevation means less oxygen and more strain on drivers’ bodies. It’s not just about fast cars — it’s about endurance. So, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and others have been testing ways to get their bodies race-ready for the altitude hit. Expect this race to be as much about lung capacity as horsepower.

However, Tyler Reddick wasn’t in the doghouse — he was in training mode. As Mexico City’s high altitude loomed, Reddick took preparation to the next level. While his wife Alexa was nearing the end of her pregnancy, Reddick spent nights in a hypoxic tent, simulating thin air to prep his body. But he wasn’t alone. Drivers are using everything from altitude masks to early arrival strategies just to adapt. Sleeping in low-oxygen conditions, Reddick aimed to dodge the dizzying effects of altitude sickness. Look, in a race where brake control might matter as much as braking, every edge counts. But while Tyler Reddick is chasing performance, it came with a price at home.

In the final stretch of Alexa DeLeon Reddick’s pregnancy, he took his altitude training seriously, spending nights in a hypoxic tent to prep for NASCAR’s Mexico City challenge. That didn’t exactly thrill the mother of his children. “One side effect of it is my wife hasn’t been super happy about me sleeping in a hypoxic environment, especially at the later stages of her pregnancy,” said Reddick, whose wife delivered the couple’s second child May 25, as per NBC Sports. So, for Reddick, balancing fatherhood and the fast lane isn’t always easy, especially while preparing to race at 7,500 feet above sea level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, Tyler Reddick might be breathing easier at high altitude, but back at home, not so much. The NASCAR star admits the hypoxic tent gave him an edge heading into Mexico City, but continuing the routine post-race? That’s a different story. “My wife would throw a fit if I come home from Mexico and I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to keep this tent thing going.’ She might put the tent outside,” said Reddick, laughing. So, performance gains are great, but pushing it at home? That’s a whole different kind of race.

However, the hypoxic tent wasn’t just a solo idea — it was part of a full-blown Toyota game plan. The strategy took shape early in the season after Christopher Bell raised a key concern: how would drivers handle the grueling altitude of Mexico City? “We started that early in the season, just talking and getting a plan together, making sure we’re prepared for it,” said Bell. Adding, “I’m proud of everyone at Toyota, the Toyota Performance Center. Caitlin Quinn has really headed up the department of physical fitness and made sure we’re ready for this challenge. Hopefully, the Toyota drivers are the ones that are succeeding.” While others talked altitude, Toyota trained for it — from science to speed, they’re betting it pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, just one week after welcoming their “rookie” to the world, Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa dropped a major surprise that caught everyone off guard.

Tyler Reddick’s hidden twist

Tyler Reddick headed into the Cracker Barrel 400, riding a wave of momentum, qualifying P4 at Nashville Superspeedway. But there was more than speed fueling his fire. Just a week ago, Tyler and his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, welcomed their second son. Born at 2:20 AM on May 25, the youngest Reddick made his entrance right before the Coca-Cola 600. Talk about a wild doubleheader—fatherhood and full throttle. However, it was only a week later that they revealed his name, and it was one that every racing fan loved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyler and Alexa Reddick lit up social media with the sweetest kind of victory lap—introducing their newborn son, Rookie. In a heart-melting photo, big brother Beau proudly cradled the newest member of Team Reddick. A short video of Rookie snoozing in his hospital crib added to the wave of love online. Tyler called the moment a true blessing, overflowing with gratitude.

The outpouring of love for his growing family turned the race weekend into a full-blown celebration. Social media was buzzing—congrats are rolling in fast, mixed with playful jabs and racing-themed baby jokes.