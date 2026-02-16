Tyler Reddick Rubs Salt in Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski & Kyle Larson’s Wounds With Salty Daytona Flex

In a grid where even champions like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski are yet to win the ‘Great American Race’, Tyler Reddick has etched his name in the history of the sport forever after winning the Daytona 500. And he is still mesmerized by his latest achievement, as he proudly showed off his special Daytona prize in a post-race flex.

Tyler Reddick flaunts latest victory with subtle flex

During his interview with SiriusXM, Tyler Reddick was asked to flex his Daytona 500 ring. The hosts asked him about his plans for wearing the ring. Initially, Reddick tried to shy away from wearing it before giving in and accepting the flex.

“Yeah, this thing is iced out. I might wear it a lot actually. It’s really nice.”

To recap the 2026 Daytona 500, Tyler Reddick won the race on the final lap of the event. He was battling it out with Chase Elliott until the latter got collected in a crash. Reddick was able to skim through the initial contact and safely cruise his way to victory.

The entire event witnessed four massive pileups during the three stages of the race. The final stage was especially tricky for Reddick. At first, it was Carson Hocevar, who was robbed of his lead when he got bumped from behind. The action would cause him to spin out and take out both himself and Michael McDowell.

Meanwhile, NASCAR champions like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were left stranded after a rather weak Daytona 500 weekend. The race was especially disappointing for Kyle Busch. The Richard Childress Racing driver would start on the pole but couldn’t convert it into a good weekend, finishing P15 in the event.

Similarly, Brad Keselowski looked like he would end up converting his late-race charge into a victory. However, a critical misjudgment by Riley Herbst stripped him of the chance. Keselowski was collected by Riley Herbst when the latter tried to block his move. Brad Keselowski was already coming in hot with a surge of speed, and the blocking maneuver completely pitted his car.

Both Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are also regretting the outcome of the Daytona 500 weekend. Larson was among the favorites to win the race, but he was collected during the big one at the second stage of the race. For Elliott, it would’ve hurt the most as he was stuck with Reddick until the final lap. But before he could make his move, he was sideswiped just a few meters away from the checkered flag and spun out of the race.

It is a heartbreaking loss for Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports star has come close to winning the Daytona 500 multiple times only to lose it in the end. The Daytona 500 weekend was a disaster for most of the champions on the grid. Ultimately, they wound up losing out to a driver who has only made the Championship 4 once.

While the champions of NASCAR are lamenting the Daytona Speedweek, the NBA champion couldn’t get more emotional about his latest victory.

Michael Jordan connects latest victory to NBA championship

With numerous NBA titles under his belt, Michael Jordan is undeniably one of the greatest in the sport. But when he joined hands with Denny Hamlin to start 23XI Racing, he was stepping into uncharted territory. While his team made steady progress in their initial years, Jordan would soon get involved in a nasty feud with NASCAR itself.

Michael Jordan spent the entire 2025 season battling it out with NASCAR executives. The verdict ultimately ruled in his favor, but his team had a lot to prove. Their latest victory made it even better for Jordan, who’s going to receive the winner’s ring on his birthday. After the elusive victory, Michael Jordan let it all out:

“This is what it feels like to win a championship. We’ve built this from the ground up, and to see it pay off like this… It’s indescribable.

“I can’t even believe it. It’s so gratifying. We had four guys really fighting and helping each other out. You never know how these races will end. You try to survive.”

While Tyler Reddick is basking in the glory of the win, Jordan was quick to drop in another name that was lost in the big one. Owing to the big one he caused, Riley Herbst earned himself the wrath of Brad Keselowski. Keselowski would label him as ‘stupid,’ but for Michael Jordan, he is a hero worth mentioning.

“I thought Riley did an unbelievable job pushing at the end. That shows what teamwork can really do. He doesn’t get enough credit and probably won’t, but we feel the love, and we understand exactly what he did.”

With an amazing start to the 2026 season, the 23XI Racing team has already silenced the critics who were hating them for trying to pick a fight with NASCAR. They won the war—both on and off track.