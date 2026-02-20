Tyler Reddick Snubs Bubba Wallace & Co. to Back 23-YO NASCAR Champion Amid Contract Uncertainty

At 23XI Racing, the driver dynamics are the hottest right now. With Bubba Wallace’s contract expiring after 2026, the long-term driver lineup remains a question. But instead of rallying behind his established teammate, Tyler Reddick turned heads by openly backing the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series champion Corey Heim. And his words didn’t just sound like encouragement; they sounded like a signal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Just his determination, his work ethic, his attitude. Everything is where it needs to be for someone. In his position, coming off the year that he did, it would be so easy for him to just walk around like ‘I’m right,'” Reddick said. “Collectively, our cars just didn’t have what they needed, and he found a way to overcome it better than I did or Bubba did, and we’ve, got years of experience in the Cup Series.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, Reddick couldn’t help but talk about Corey Heim’s character and skill in the race.

Reddick ended up with a disappointing 17th-place finish, Wallace was involved in an incident and finished 33rd, while the 23-year-old’s first full team start showed some promise but couldn’t spark a big result despite running a cleaner race than his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was not the young ace’s results that fazed Reddick. While the NASCAR world keeps one eye on contract whispers surrounding Bubba Wallace, Reddick made it clear who has his attention at 23XI Racing, and it’s none other than the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series champion, Corey Heim.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Interestingly, Wallace did sign a multi-year extension back in 2024, keeping him in the camp beyond 2025. NASCAR contracts are rarely simple, especially with charter negotiations and sponsorship alignment constantly shifting in the background.

This uncertainty has fueled speculation about how the team will allocate resources and roster opportunities moving forward. With Redick’s recent Daytona 500 triumph and ongoing commitments, the question remains whether Wallace’s hold on a full-time role could indirectly shape Heim’s path to a full season.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Racing (@rubbinisracing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the 23-year-old isn’t waiting around for clarity, he’s getting his time. Hamlin’s team confirmed that he will run a 12-race part-time schedule in 2026 in the No. 67 Toyota, including marquee events like last Sunday’s Daytona 500.

That is not a token opportunity; it is a serious audition. It’s a development plan on paper, but in NASCAR, part-time often turns into something bigger if results follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Heim scored his career-best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, sweeping up a clean sixth-place finish, a far cry from his results this year. He also managed to finish 28th amid a very chaotic, wreck-filled Daytona 500. While it was an underwhelming performance, there are 11 chances yet for the young ace to prove his ability.

So while Wallace’s future may technically be secured, Reddick’s very public praise shifts the narrative. It feels less like internal harmony and more like competitive evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

23XI Racing isn’t just building a team, it’s building depth. And if the 23-year-old keeps showing the determination Reddick is raving about, the real question won’t be if he goes full-time; it’ll be whose timeline that gets affected.

It’s easy for the Daytona 500 winner to make claims now as he enjoys his crown jewel victory, but as the Atlanta race creeps in, the real question is, can the No. 45 driver keep his lead on the field alive?

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Reddick continue his streak at Atlanta?

As of now, Reddick sits at the top of the championship standings with 58 points; however, things can change at the EchoPark Speedway. But given his history, the 30-year-old can definitely keep up. Reddick has been very competitive at EchoPark in the recent Cup races.

In the 2025 Quaker State 400, he finished fourth, staying in contention throughout and even winning stage two before settling just outside the podium. He led laps, raced near the front, and rebounded well in the final laps despite late-race chaos.

EchoPark Speedway is not your typical intermediate track anymore; it races a lot like a super speedway, even though it is still technically a 1.54-mile oval. After being reconfigured in 2022 with steeper banking (28°) and a narrow racing surface, the venue now produces pack-style racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers run nose to tail in tight groups at high speeds, making a draft a dominant factor in who moves forward and who gets shuffled backward. And giving credit to Reddick’s skill, the 30-year-old still has it in him to go for the win, especially given that momentum and speed are by his side.