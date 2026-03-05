Tyler Reddick Targets Jimmie Johnson’s 19-YO Legacy at Phoenix Amidst Ongoing Conspiracy Theories

In 2007, Jimmie Johnson became the last NASCAR driver to win four races in a row. No one’s done it again since then, but things could change with the Tyler Reddick show that we’ve witnessed in 2026. First three races, consecutive three wins, the first ever driver to do it. And after accomplishing that mammoth record, he’s now coming to Phoenix, eyeing Johnson’s feat, all while dealing with the biased play narrative around his wins.

Tyler Reddick soars with confidence ahead of Phoenix

Reddick has won three races in a row, creating his own NASCAR record. But that’s not going to stop him from targeting beyond his current achievements. In Reddick’s eyes, the only foes against his victory are his efforts and race-day execution with his team. He also mentions that his 2025 debacle was a result of a lack of execution and not talent.

“With how we are rolling right now. If we make a mistake. If we don’t have a clean day, that can stop us winning. Yeah, I think it comes down to execution honestly. You’ve got to run clean races.

“If we can do that, I think we’ll keep being in this position to potentially really win. It’s been really nice, coming off of the last year where we kind of just didn’t execute.”

Reddick’s three-peat in COTA was riddled with doubts. Conquering the road course while battling Shane van Gisbergen is sure to give him a much-needed confident boost. And it reflects in his words as he says:

“It’s been super nice to be able to start this year off and kind of nail it, really, three races in a row.”

Reddick’s next stop is going to be Phoenix. Historically, it has been a difficult track for him, but he is already trying to work out multiple solutions to his past disappointments.

However, Reddick’s biggest foe in NASCAR is not even on track. 23XI Racing is somehow involved in a controversy in which they have no role.

Multiple fans are suggesting conspiracy theories about the team. They think that 23XI is only winning because NASCAR wants to appease them after the lawsuit settlement.

While there are no facts proving these claims, the fans accusing him of the same argue that Reddick’s car is too fast compared to the rest of the field. Veterans like Kenny Wallace have come forward to defend Reddick’s hard-earned victories and thwart such comments.

On a lighter note, it seems that Tyler Reddick’s amazing start to the season is still not enough to put him on his boss’s favorite list.

Michael Jordan singles out NASCAR favorite

During his NBA career, Michael Jordan chose one reporter as his favorite. They would hold the privilege of being the only person Jordan would agree to talk to, acting as the point of contact for the legend.

And now that his NASCAR adventure has taken off smoothly, he is back to his old ways once again. This time, FOX reporter Jamie Little has caught his attention.

As Little goes on to reveal, “Since these last few weeks have been happening, and I interview him all the time, multiple people have come up to me and said he was very tough during his playing days.

“He takes a reporter; he trusts them. That’s who he gives information to; that’s who he gives access to. I’m very humbled and honored I’ve become that person.”

It is a very interesting situation for her. Especially considering the fact that NASCAR fans do not particularly like her during the race broadcast.

Nevertheless, Jamie Little’s collaboration seems to be going extremely well for her. His team is gaining a lot of traction owing to their recent success. As a result, Little has conducted multiple interviews with MJ on camera.

The frequency and volume often exceed his NBC appearance as an NBA contributor. Michael Jordan is more than a veteran NBA player. He is a brand name, and production houses know it.

In NASCAR, he is starting to gain the same attention that he had in the NBA. Now that Jordan’s stardom has struck NASCAR, reporters and media houses are chasing unscripted and natural interviews like they used to in the NBA days.

It seems like FOX has landed an amazing deal for itself with Jamie Little leading the way.