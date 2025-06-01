Tyler Reddick & Wife Alexa Welcomes Newest Member in The Family Amidst Boss Denny Hamlin’s Wait

Few moments in life compare to the joy of welcoming a new member into the family, and for NASCAR Cup Series star Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa DeLeon Reddick, that joy just multiplied. The 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, has steadily built a name for himself on the track with raw talent consistently and a flair for racing under pressure. Off the track, Reddick’s personal life is thriving just as much. From emotional moments of becoming a second-time father to sharing occasional glimpses of life at home, Tyler and Alexa have built a strong foundation grounded in love and mutual support.

Tyler and Alexa have been together for several years, supporting each other through the demanding, fast-paced lifestyle of NASCAR. Their relationship has been one of quiet strength and shared growth as Alexis stood by Tyler through his rise in the sport, from his Xfinity Series championship runs to making waves in the Cup Series. Tyler often credits Alexa for keeping him grounded and focused, to the extent of having her name on his Texas Cup race car. “Alexa has always shown nothing but unwavering support for our family,” Reddick wrote on Instagram. “With Mother’s Day approaching we wanted to surprise her with a little something for Texas!”

And now, that family has grown. The news of Tyler and Alexa’s 2nd child brought an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow drivers alike. But what made the timing especially noteworthy was the ripple effect it had in the 23XI Racing garage, particularly for team co-owner and fellow Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin. As Reddick celebrated a life-changing personal milestone, all eyes now turn to Hamlin, who may soon be navigating a similar path, anticipating the arrival after his Nashville race this weekend.

A growing family and a heartfelt moment for the Reddicks

Tyler Reddick posted a tweet on X, celebrating the birth of their 2nd child on 1st June. “Well, the secret is out! At 2:20am on 5/25, we welcomed the newest addition to the Reddick family. Everyone meet Rookie George Reddick. The household has now become a family of four, and we are so blessed,” wrote Reddick, posting a few pictures and a video of the happy moment.

Tyler and Alexa have always been open about their journey as a young family. The couple welcomed their first child, Beau Reddick, in late 2019, and since then, he has become a fan favorite, often spotted at the track supporting his dad in mini race-day gear. From early days as new parents to traveling together during Tyler’s Cup Series rise, the Reddicks have balanced the demands of racing with their dedication to parenting. Their bond has only grown stronger, with Alexa often sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their family life.

The couple tied the knot in July of last year. Alexis and Tyler posted pictures on their Instagram pages, writing, “7.25.24 husband and wife, finally!” The announcement of Alexa’s second pregnancy came on 1st January as the couple posted a family picture with Beau holding a book named “Big Brothers are the Best”. Alexa wrote in the caption, “A new year and a new family member is coming to the Reddick household! Baby #2 arriving in June!” With the birth of Rookie George Reddick, their family officially became a crew of 4, ready to take on the next chapter with the same love and resilience they’ve shared from the beginning.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be father, Denny Hamlin, had a few doubts and apprehensions about his fiancée, Jordan Fish’s third pregnancy. What seems to be the most joyful moment in a man’s life might make him miss the Nashville race day, as the baby is due right around the race, as Hamlin announced in his podcast “Actions Detrimental.”

Speaking about it on the podcast, Hamlin said, “She’s ready, I can tell you that she’s had enough. And again, I don’t have a human growing in my belly, but I feel as though she got through the first six, probably seven months pretty good. This last few weeks, she’s had enough, I think she’s ready to get this boy out.” And, just in case it does happen this weekend, Hamlin is ready to skip the race, with Ryan Truex being the backup driver for the day.

With two babies on the way for the 23XI Racing team, one has already confirmed a seat for himself in future NASCAR races, as the other just awaits arrival!

Why Nashville can be a turning point for Reddick

Coming back to Reddick’s professional life, in the recent races for the 2025 season, the driver has seen speed but without results. His 23XI Racing team, known for being too dominant on intermediate tracks like Kansas and Charlotte, hasn’t quite executed at the level they need lately. The Coca-Cola 600 was just the latest example, an early spin and a costly penalty derailed his supposed Top 5 finish.

Reddick knows the speed is there. But speed alone does not get you a trophy. “It seemed like it was Charlotte, Texas, two of the last three [1.5-mile tracks], it’s been there for us,” Reddick explained. “I think we just got to keep working on it. Charlotte, you know, it’s tough to just accept running third, fourth. But hindsight, that would have been much better than finishing 26th where we ended up with the penalty and the damage with the basically spin off of [Turn] 2. So, yeah, it’s there. We just gotta take advantage of the days where we have that speed to win. That’ll happen at some point.”

This weekend, Nashville Superspeedway presents an opportunity to reset. Reddick and the 23XI crew need to nail all aspects of the race. That means no pit road mistakes, no missteps on restarts and no late-race errors. With competition heating up and playoff positions tightening, Nashville could either be a turning point or another missed chance for Reddick. “We just gotta take advantage of the days,” Reddick added.

Despite sitting 5th in the playoff standings, Reddick’s recent performances haven’t reflected that placement. If he can carry his form through the weekend and finally seal the deal, it may be the start of a crucial mid-season momentum change, especially with the renewed vigor and enthusiasm of his good news.