Tyler Reddick Writes History in COTA Over Richard Petty as Michael Jordan Seeks to Shake Up NASCAR’s Big 3

When the winds of change are already here, there’s no stopping them. Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing embarked on changing the history of NASCAR, and they did. Now, Tyler Reddick is merely continuing that legendary pursuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The stars did not align for Shane van Gisbergen this time. The Kiwi speedster was looking forward to the only missing road course on his wins list. But as it turned out, the traditional guard went back at the 6-time NASCAR Cup Series winner hard. Tyler Reddick, the driver of a team on the verge of being booted from the sport last year, was at the forefront of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick just ‘changed’ NASCAR

“It means the world. Yeah, it’s so fitting,” Tyler Reddick said in response to making history – winning the first three races of a NASCAR season. The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota driver bagged the DuraMAX Grand Prix trophy at the Circuit of the Americas, making it a three-peat glory after his Daytona and Atlanta spectacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing did it – it succeeded in bringing historical ‘change’ to the sport. Tyler Reddick managed to do something no NASCAR driver, not even legend Richard Petty, has done since the sport’s inception in 1949 – log three consecutive wins in the season’s first races. And the way Reddick did it at the Circuit of the Americas was jaw-dropping, to say the least, beating the cream of road course racers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After starting the race from the pole, Tyler Reddick drove with determination. He briefly lost the lead to drivers like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain in the first two stages, but soon came out in front, winning Stage 2. In the latter half of the race, road course star Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off a victory in COTA’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race, was hounding Reddick’s rear.

“I knew it was going to be important there at the end, just trying to minimize the mistakes,” Tyler Reddick continued. “I certainly made a couple, doing everything I could to manage the gap and stay away from him, if you know what I mean. Felt like if he got close enough, it was gonna be probably hard to hold him off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a caution flag due to Ross Chastain’s lost wheel, Tyler Reddick was actively being trailed by SVG. Yet even Shane van Gisbergen admitted to having ‘no grip’, and lost pace to Michael Jordan’s driver slowly. The gap made up for several car lengths, with Reddick being 1.5 seconds ahead with 5 to go. With 2 to go, he stretched that to over 3 seconds.

“You get going in the end there, I’m leading, and there’s SVG, the guy I’ve been trying to beat for a while now. Just to be able to outlast him there and hold on for the win, it’s just incredible. We’re just really proud of this Chumba Casino Toyota Camry for 23XI.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Michael Jordan and Co. are getting ready for the next big task. “It’s time for change,” the 6-time NBA champion and star-studded NASCAR team owner said. His aim is to topple the dominance of the big three – Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske, and Joe Gibbs – and Reddick is certainly doing a great job so far.