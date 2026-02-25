Tyler Reddick’s Dad Makes Emotional Revelation on His Son’s Lost ‘All In’ Persona

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Pinnacle Toyota celebrates in Victory Lane with the trophy after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 race on February 22, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532602221499

As a parent, watching your child silence the critics with a powerful comeback is something every father and mother wishes for. That’s exactly what Tyler Reddick’s father felt on the day he won his second Cup Series race of the 2026 season. His words reveal the pride and joy that he carries for his son, now that he has successfully subverted his past year’s disappointments.

During a recent interview, Clarence Reddick spoke up about his son’s latest turnaround in the Cup Series. “As Dad, I like to see him doing those things because that’s very Tyler. Because if he is not racing that way, then I feel like, ‘Okay, something’s holding him back.’ When I see him doing those things, the things that he has always done, I am glad to see it work out. I knew it was going to be checkers or wreckers; I mean, he was all in at that point.”

Tyler Reddick is a naturally aggressive driver. He does not shy away from making moves that make even veterans think twice. But almost every NASCAR fan will agree that the 2026 version of Reddick is something they have never seen in the past. Flashback to the previous season; watching him struggle to win and end the season without visiting the victory lane even once was heartbreaking.

For his parents, his son’s struggles—on and off track—would feel like never-ending pain. They have watched him and helped him grow up as a motorsports athlete. They know best how his nature is when he goes racing. That said, his parents are also grateful for the positive changes they are witnessing in his demeanor and general attitude while racing.

“I think there’s been some work to try to tame him a little bit. To try to be more consistent, but I think there’s a balance in there, right? So, he’s got to have that part too when he needs it. For sure.”

It is no surprise that Reddick is the golden boy in his parents’ and the NASCAR community’s eyes right now. After all, his mentor is someone who always accepted his father’s advice.

Denny Hamlin is not just a successful driver, but he is also someone who was connected the most to his parents. One word from his father, and he dropped his taunt of ‘I just beat your favorite driver.’ Even when he adopted the persona of a villain, he made sure that his father approved of his racing. He might not have a championship yet, but he does have the caliber of a championship-winning driver.

With more than 60 wins in the Cup Series, Hamlin is teaching all that he can to Reddick while providing him with a car that lets him display his abilities to the fullest. While he might not be in a good position in his own championship, his team, 23XI Racing, is rewriting the story in the NASCAR Cup Series—leading the driver standings in P1 and P2.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick himself is having the time of his life at a completely unexpected venue.

NASCAR crashes into WrestleMania with Daytona 500 champion

Kudos to those who were lucky enough to witness it—Tyler Reddick drove his No. 45 Chumba Casino right up to the entrance of WWE Monday Night Raw this week. It is the very same car that changed Reddick’s entire year in one moment. Reddick was driving his Daytona 500-winning car to the event, giving everyone a taste of tire-smoking donuts along the way. Watch the crazy entry here:

To make the moment even better, he was being accompanied by WWE World Heavyweight champion CM Punk, riding shotgun. For his special appearance, Reddick also got himself a shiny, customized WWE belt. Talk about making a statement!

His back-to-back victory at Atlanta only makes it special. The driver who is fading away in 2025 is suddenly the talk of the town.

2026 finally feels like it’s Tyler Reddick’s year, and he’s putting in every effort to prove the same.