Tyler Reddick’s Historic NASCAR Record Immortalized by Michael Jordan’s $84.4B Partner

Tyler Reddick is on cloud nine. Not only is he having one hell of a start to his season, making NASCAR history on his way, he has now been officially acknowledged by one of the most iconic brands in the history of sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick celebrated by one of the most iconic sports brands

Reddick’s three-peat has led to the Jordan brand releasing a video tribute to the 23XI Racing driver as he chases a fourth win in a row at Phoenix. The #45 driver has started his season with a win at Daytona, Atlanta, and COTA. Three wins in a row is something that no NASCAR driver had done before Reddick. So it’s only natural that he became the first NASCAR driver to get a Jordan brand-sponsored tribute for his achievement.

Ahead of the Cup race at Phoenix, Jordan brand by Nike (worth $84.4B), released a video celebrating Reddick’s three-peat. The video involves footage of his three wins scored to a voice-over which says, “Some people win one, and feel like their legacy is cemented. Some people get a second one and think they can finally take their foot off the gas. Some people are satisfied with things like that? Some people, man..”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, as Reddick chases an unprecedented fourth win in a row, he’d have the chance to do that with the Jordan logo on his racecar. This is because his paint-scheme for the Cup race at Phoenix is inspired by a special Jumpman logo, which is a throwback to the early days of the Jordan brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth mentioning that after his win at COTA, Tyler Reddick received some huge words of appreciation from Michael Jordan. “Tyler did a good job. He beat some good competition,” Jordan said as per FOX Sports. He further appreciated Denny Hamlin’s role in building the team and bringing it to the point of success it is currently at.

Because of this, Reddick’s other boss, Hamlin, also stated that the COTA win felt ‘so gratifying.’ Hamlin claimed that seeing Jordan appreciative of his efforts felt good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Reddick make it four in a row?

It took Tyler Reddick over a hundred starts to get his first four Cup wins in NASCAR. But on Sunday, he has the chance to win four races in four starts on the back of his current historic run. However, in order to do so, he’d have to break some new ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is because Tyler Reddick has never tasted victory at Phoenix before. In fact, his record at the racetrack is quite dull, with his best result being a third-place finish, which came all the way back in May 2023. At Phoenix, Reddick has a couple of top 5s and one top 10.

The majority of his finishes at Phoenix include finishes outside the top 15. Last season, he finished in 20th place and 25th place in the two races at Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, if he is to win his fourth race in a row this season, he’d have to do what he hasn’t done before or has gotten even close to doing before.

Do you think he’ll be able to do so? Let us know in the comments below.