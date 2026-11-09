Tyler Reddick’s Key Ally Bids Emotional Farewell Confirming 23XI Exit To Join Cup Rival

A spotter’s voice rarely gets the spotlight, but for a driver fighting for every inch on a NASCAR track, it can make all the difference. Tyler Reddick has had the same spotter looking out for him through four seasons at 23XI Racing, a partnership that produced 12 victories and some of the team’s biggest moments. Now, that familiar voice is moving on, bringing an end to one of the No. 45 team’s most successful working relationships.

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Nick Payne had been part of Reddick’s operation since the driver’s arrival at 23XI in 2023. His four-season run was ending at Homestead-Miami, and before moving on, the spotter had a few words for the people with whom he had shared the highs and setbacks.

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“Final ride on the 45 machine today with 23XI,” Payne wrote on X. “What an incredible 4 seasons with some of the best people in the sport. 12 wins and countless good times. Wishing those guys nothing but the best.”

Payne’s exit closes a chapter for the No. 45 team. Reddick’s move to 23XI was planned for 2024, but an agreement with Richard Childress Racing brought him over a year earlier. Payne became his spotter, helping the aggressive driver navigate traffic and make decisions with limited visibility.

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The job involves more than calling out nearby cars. A spotter tracks closing speeds, identifies openings, anticipates trouble, and communicates when a race turns chaotic. At superspeedways, where runs develop in seconds, that information can shape a driver’s next move. Payne was Reddick’s eyes above the track and a link to the crew chief.

The results made the partnership memorable. Reddick won twice in his first 23XI season, at the Circuit of the Americas and Kansas, and finished sixth in the standings. He added three victories in 2024, including Michigan, and reached the Championship 4. The team went winless in 2025.

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Payne’s preparation was part of that reset. Ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500, he said he had examined his work after the previous season and was determined to be locked in. Reddick had checked in during the offseason. Their response came in the biggest race of the year: Reddick won the Daytona 500, with Payne celebrating alongside the No. 45 crew.

The 2026 campaign delivered six wins for Reddick, including five in the opening nine races. Payne’s farewell is credited with their partnership’s 12 victories. That total measures their success, even if a spotter’s contribution cannot be reduced to a number on a results sheet.

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Payne’s next chapter will be with Front Row Motorsports. He confirmed the move in a second post, announcing that he will join the Ford organization for 2027 and beyond.

“Couldn’t be happier to join @Team_FRM in 2027 and beyond,” Payne wrote. “Honored to be a part of what they’re building and can’t wait to get to work on this next chapter. LFG”

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The announcement came Sunday, November 8, ahead of the championship race at Homestead-Miami. Payne confirmed his 2027 start but did not specify the contract length or his driver assignment.

Front Row fields three Cup entries, with Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson. Until the team identifies Payne’s assignment, it would be premature to attach him to one of those drivers.

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For Front Row, adding a spotter with four seasons in a race-winning Cup operation is a meaningful move. Payne has experienced a developing team, a championship-contending season, and a difficult recovery year. He knows how quickly fortunes change and how much trust matters between the stand and the cockpit.

Payne’s route to the No. 45 stand was not conventional. He studied engineering technology at Western Carolina University and initially considered becoming a crew chief.

His interest in spotting grew through local racing; he gained experience around 23XI before becoming Reddick’s full-time Cup spotter. He has discussed earning respect in the stand and staying prepared, particularly where a lapse can cost positions or end a race.

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That experience should travel with him to Front Row. The team has built a competitive Cup presence and continues to develop across NASCAR’s national series. Payne brings high-level communication experience and firsthand knowledge of keeping a fast car in contention.

For Reddick, the change means a new voice on the stand after four seasons together. For Payne, it is a chance to carry lessons from 12 wins into another Cup garage. Their partnership ends at Homestead, but its success gives both sides plenty to take into the next season. Front Row gains an experienced spotter shaped by a winning operation.