Tyler Reddick’s Wife Alexa Relives Emotional Nightmare After Their Baby’s Health Scare Pushed Family to the Edge

Tyler Reddick and his wife, Alexa, had to go through the emotionally challenging ordeal of seeing their youngest son, Rookie, in the hospital due to an undetected heart condition. While a surgery was mandatory to help him recover, the long journey took a toll on both Reddick and especially his wife.

Alexa Reddick chokes up revisiting the painful memory

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Rookie was born in May 2025 on the same day as the Coca-Cola 600 race. A few months later, Alexa started noticing deteriorating patterns in his health, including excessive vomiting and weight loss. She took him to many doctors as his condition kept getting worse. After a lot of visits and referrals, Rookie’s condition was finally diagnosed.

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“So I think for me, I had a lot of anger because we had just been to the pediatrician the day before. I had just asked her to listen to his heart. I had just brought up his heart rate,” Alexa said on Samantha Busch’s podcast. “And now I’m sitting here, not even, you know, 48 hours later, and they’re like, yeah, your baby’s going to the CVICU. But I remember I said to the doctor, I said, so I’m not crazy.”

Alexa’s maternal instincts constantly kept pushing her towards the side of caution about Rookie’s health, despite several medical reassurances. In the end, it was her constant following up with doctors that helped her son, as his condition suddenly worsened, and that was when doctors finally identified the seriousness of the situation.

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“I mean, it’s like a fever dream almost,” Alexa admitted. “It doesn’t, like, it feels like something I lived like 30 years ago. But also just yesterday at the same time, it’s like, fearing for your child’s life is like the most, like, I don’t even like have words for it.”

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What they initially thought would be a brief hospital visit turned into an entire month before they could finally bring Rookie home. Alexa had first shared glimpses of the ordeal on social media with photos of Rookie using the support of an oxygen tube, moments that reveal just how serious the situation had become behind the scenes.

During that time, Reddick was in an unimaginable predicament as he was out racing and his family were in the hospital looking after his youngest son. He acknowledged that stepping away from racing was a real consideration for several weeks as his priority shifted entirely.

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“Pretty much from the time you went into the hospital, my priorities just changed, and I was OK with that,” the 23XI Racing driver said at that time. “It was certainly on the table, pretty much from Kansas up until [Phoenix] weekend. I’d say any of those, depending on how things go, I was totally fine with not being here.”

Today, things look much brighter. Rookie is back home and recovering well, and Reddick has been able to return his full focus to racing, carrying forward large momentum. He will be hoping to win the 2026 NASCAR Cup title by showcasing bravery and resilience, a trait his youngest son has already showcased.