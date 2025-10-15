Tyler Reddick’s Wife Seeks Break From Social Media as Son Rookie Successfully Undergoes Surgery

Tyler Reddick’s 2025 Cup Series season was far from an ideal one. After clinching three trophies and the regular season championship in 2024, the 23XI Racing driver entered a winless slump this season. He slipped out of the playoffs after the end of the Round of 16. However, that is not why he is “ready to get on a plane and go home.” The speedster has a greater priority to leave the racetrack, as a crisis is underway in his family.

Tyler and his wife, Alexa DeLeon, were blessed with their second son, Rookie Reddick, in May this year. But within five months after being born, Rookie slipped into a medical crisis. The latest update in this dilemma is a positive one, yet the family seeks privacy.

A much-needed respite

Since late September, Alexa DeLeon and her husband have been going through a tough time. DeLeon shared with fans on social media that her infant son, Rookie, is displaying signs of heart failure. That kicked off a series of medical procedures. That involved admitting the 4-month-old baby to the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. A few days ago, an update came that little Rookie would need to undergo surgery to remove his right kidney. Now, Tyler’s wife has shared the heartening result.

Alexa DeLeon posted the update on Instagram on Tuesday. And Jeff Gluck re-shared it on X for more visibility. She wrote, “Rookie came back one kidney lighter. He is recovering and still coming out of anesthesia. The surgery went well and his team is confident he will not need treatment after.” DeLeon added that since this time period will be critical, DeLeon will take a break from her socials. “The next couple days he will be sore so I will take a break here while we get him over this hump. They are watching his BP & heart to see how they are responding.”

Reddick’s better half had earlier updated fans about her son’s condition. She said he has a “tumor that’s ‘choking’ the renal vein & renal artery. Telling the heart ‘Hey I’m not getting enough blood… pump harder.'” DeLeon added that this had caused an enlarged heart. And the 4-month-old would need a kidney removed because doctors determined it is no longer functioning. Now, the news of the successful surgery is indeed good news.

Tyler, while struggling in NASCAR, did not fail to recognize his wife’s resilience amidst this crisis. He said a few days ago, “Just really proud of her, honestly, throughout this whole process. She’s been — I hate to even use the word, but locked in, honestly, on everything that’s going on, whether that’s what they found today, what the plan is going forward, everything. She’s paying, obviously, very close attention and just giving very good feedback to the doctors on past history and everything. Yeah, difficult situation for both of us being but she’s been a great one.”

Despite the family crisis, Tyler Reddick has been performing well in recent races. And his team owners have been aware of his situation.

Tyler Reddick has excelled against the odds

Well, granted, Tyler Reddick got eliminated after Shane van Gisbergen won the Roval race. Reddick, who started the day on pole and showed promise to contend early, could never quite find the rhythm that carried him into the Round of 12 and finished 10th. It was a tough afternoon for the entire 23XI Racing operation, as Bubba Wallace finished in 15th place. Yet despite watching both of his Toyota drivers battle mechanical issues, poor timing, and brutal luck, Michael Jordan did not flinch. The 23XI Racing co-owner and NBA legend stood grounded at the racetrack, showing his trust in the team no matter what.

And Tyler Reddick performed well after the Charlotte Roval as well. He clinched a 5th-place finish at the South Point 400, marking a three-race streak of fetching top-ten finishes. That is why Denny Hamlin, 23XI co-owner and winner in Las Vegas, marveled at Reddick’s ability to perform even amidst his son’s health crisis. Hamlin said, “I’m sure he’s probably breathing a little sigh of relief that he still goes there to do his job at a high level, given everything that’s going on off the track.” He added, “I could not imagine being in their places. He’s got enough to think about.”

Evidently, Tyler Reddick is navigating a rough patch right now. Here is to sending prayers for his son’s speedy recovery, and wishing happiness to Tyler and Alexa!