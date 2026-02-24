Tyler Reddick’s WWE Entrance After Daytona 500 Leaves NASCAR Fans Reeling

Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 celebration wasn’t done at the Daytona International Speedway, as the 23XI Racing driver paired with WWE to make it grander. Around a week after winning the Great American Race, Reddick arrived at Monday Night RAW, leaving fans enthralled.

Tyler Reddick teamed up with CM Punk

In a recent video shared by the WWE on X, Reddick drove his Red Chumba Casino #45 Toyota Camry XSE to the garage of Monday Night RAW, held this week in Atlanta. Interestingly, Reddick was accompanied by the current World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, who claimed the title in November last year.

Sharing the video, WWE from its official account wrote,

“The WINNER of the Daytona 500 @tyler_reddick arrives in style with the WrestleMania Title! AND is joined by World Heavyweight Champion @CMPunk! @ChumbaCasino | @23xiracing.”

After stopping his Toyota following a couple of donuts, Reddick came out of the car with CM Punk, as both bro-fisted the WWE belts, hugged, shared a smile, and then went inside the venue.

Reddick’s Daytona 500 victory was a culmination of miracles and hard work, as the 23XI Racing driver had to maneuver through the wrecks at Daytona, which involved over 30 cars in a 41-car field. From the Big One, to the smallest of wrecks, Reddick survived and went on to take the victory.

Nearing the last lap, the #45 driver passed Chase Elliott and held his nerve to claim the win. With this, he claimed his first-ever Daytona 500 win, which was also his team’s first Great American Race win. Interestingly, Reddick’s appearance on Monday Night RAW came just a day after his Atlanta win.

Last Sunday, Tyler Reddick claimed another victory in the Autotrader 400 at the EchoPark Speedway, as he toppled his teammate, Bubba Wallace. With this, he secured back-to-back Cup Series wins in 2026. As Reddick won two consecutive races and entered Monday Night RAW, elated fans shared their reactions on social media.

Fans share reactions as Tyler Reddick teamed up with CM Punk

A fan wrote, “Best Daytona 500 finish in years. Reddick with the gold and CM Punk in the mix?? We’re officially in the best timeline.” With this, he tried to signify how Reddick won the race he regarded as the best Daytona 500. Seeing him with CM adds more to the “mix.”

Another fan wrote, “What an entrance by CM Punk very cool to have Tyler Reddick on RAW winner of the first two races in this current NASCAR season.”

With this, the fan emphasized how CM Punk and Tyler Reddick grandly entered the arena following their Heavyweight Championship and back-to-back Cup wins.

Another fan wrote, “Does Reddick win three in a row at COTA? I think he’s distracted this week with WWE.” With this, he pointed out that the Monday Night RAW appearance can act as a distraction for Reddick on his way to winning three back-to-back races in the Cup Series.

A fan wrote, “@WWEShop Can we get the title that Tyler Reddick is holding. That looks clean.” With this, the fan asked if he could purchase the belt, which was in Tyler Reddick’s hand.

Another fan wrote, “My two worlds just collided holy s***.” This fan went bananas as he saw Tyler Reddick and CM Punk together at WrestleMania.

What do you think about Tyler Reddick’s entry with CM Punk? Let us know.