“To all my little Hulkamaniacs, say your prayers, take your vitamins, and you will never go wrong.” Who would’ve thought that one day, these words would be all that Hulkamaniacs would be left with? Yet, even in silence, Hulk Hogan’s voice will always echo, louder than ever.

We’re talking about an aura that wasn’t just big, it was larger than life. It reached through the television sets of the ’80s and ’90s, turning ordinary kids into warriors of right and wrong (even if that meant a well-timed body slam). To adults, he was a living time capsule, a jolt of nostalgia wrapped in red and yellow, bringing back memories of simpler times and Saturday night showdowns. But now, that era has come to a close.

All we’re left with are memories, and the roar of 93,000 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, shaking the very foundation of the WWE Universe as Hulk Hogan battled for the championship in one of the most iconic moments in sports entertainment history. As reported by TMZ, the WWE Hall of Famer and pop culture titan, Hulk Hogan, has died at the age of 71.

The news broke on Thursday, July 24. According to the report, Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home in the morning. This happened after he had a cervical surgery and was hospitalized just last month. Reports suggested that he suffered post-surgery. And, on Thursday, Medics responded swiftly, placing him on a stretcher and transporting him via ambulance, but the legend had already fought his final bout.

From Wrestling Rings to NASCAR Tracks, Hogan’s Legacy Hit Every Corner

Born Terry Eugene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, but raised in Tampa, Florida, Hulk Hogan was destined for the spotlight. His early life was packed with athletic dreams, baseball, bodybuilding, and a charisma that couldn’t be ignored. He attended Robinson High School and later enrolled at the University of South Florida, studying finance and management. But the lecture halls couldn’t contain him. He dropped out, chased music, and eventually found his true calling: professional wrestling.

His first training came in 1976, but his official in-ring debut happened a year later under the name “The Super Destroyer” in Championship Wrestling from Florida. It was only the beginning. In 1987, the world stood still when Hogan lifted the 520-pound Andre the Giant and slammed him to the mat, a moment that didn’t just define a match, but an entire era. “When I picked up Andre and slammed him, I swear to you, the earth moved,” Hogan once said. And really, it did. That power, that aura, it kept growing. Decades later, it wasn’t just about wrestling anymore. Hogan brought his energy, his brand, and his relentless passion to every arena, including the roaring world of NASCAR.

On July 13, 2024, Hulk Hogan shocked fans with a surprise appearance at the Pocono Raceway during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The event marked the official NASCAR debut of Real American Beer, his premium beer brand, launched in partnership with EssentiallySports and the Fan Controlled App. And, it was a Hogan-sized disruption. Real American Beer made its debut on the No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Fan Controlled car, which was driven by Mason Massey, who has recorded over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple classes.

While Massey ran his best and finished P14 in that Real American Beer car, the legend shook hands, posed for selfies, and brought their trademark charisma to the track. Fans cheered. Drivers smiled. NASCAR met wrestling’s greatest icon. As Hogan himself boldly said back then, it was a move to become “NASCAR’s next big disruptor.” And, we wish to see that brand sponsor some of the biggest names in the sport in Top Tier.

And true to his word, Hogan didn’t just show up; he stayed. Real American Beer went on to sponsor multiple NASCAR entries. From Mason Massey to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the red, white, and blue of RAB became a staple on track.

“Real American Beer belongs at the track, brother!” Hulk Hogan said earlier this year, before the Las Vegas race.

“NASCAR and Real American Beer—two real American institutions built on grit, passion, and community. This weekend, we’re rolling into Las Vegas Motor Speedway with No. 47 ready to run wild. Ricky knows what it means to push it to the limit, and there’s no better place for RAB than Las Vegas.”

He wasn’t alone that weekend either. Jimmy Hart, the ever-electric “Mouth of the South,” showed up in full flair, megaphone in hand, bringing his legendary energy to Hyak Motorsports and Stenhouse Jr. Then just this past June, Real American Beer once again backed the #47 car at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. And now, just weeks later, the racing world pauses, heartbroken, to remember the man who brought Hulkamania to the paddock.

He didn’t just entertain, he made Americans believe. Whether slamming giants or launching a beer brand, he made fans feel like they were part of something epic. And now, as we say goodbye, we don’t just mourn. We celebrate.

NASCAR pays tribute to a dreamer and the true American, Hulk Hogan

Even after stepping away from WWE, Hogan’s ambition never took a break. That’s when he decided to carve out a new kind of legacy. At a fan convention, a chance encounter with an executive from Pabst Blue Ribbon, his late father’s favorite beer, sparked something in him. While they offered him an endorsement role, Hogan had other ideas. Why back someone else’s beer when he could create his own?

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, race, color what your essential preference is, it’s even bigger than politics … So I said if I can get America to buy into this because we need a really good beer in that open lane, and if this beer can bring America back together, one beer at a time, that’s what I want to do.”

And that’s exactly what he hoped it would do. For him, it was about bringing people (America) together. About celebrating grit, unity, and the spirit of America, the same way he did every time he stepped into the ring. And when we at EssentiallySports had asked him, “Is Real American Beer the next beer of NASCAR?” Hogan didn’t flinch. With the same passion that built Hulkamania, he boomed, “Honestly, brother, I think it really will be!”

Clearly, even at 70, it wasn’t just a business venture; it was a mission. And like everything else Hogan did, it came from the heart. And, now as tributes pour in across the country, from WWE legends to racing stars, it’s clear, Hulkamania will never die. It just lives on in louder echoes now.

Even Kenny Wallace summed it up best in a heartfelt post: “Hulkamania running wild was the sound for so many years. Hard to believe the HULK is gone. ❤️”

But as long as there are fans, as long as there’s Saturday night nostalgia, as long as there’s one more can of Real American Beer to be raised in his honor, the Hulk will always live on.

RIP, Hulk Hogan.

Forever a Real American. EssentiallySports sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans.