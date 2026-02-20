UFC’s Dana White to Drive Tony Stewart’s Kaulig RAM in 2026? NASCAR Insider Responds

Dana White has made a formidable presence amongst the NASCAR fanbase through his presence in the Truck Series with Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. The latter requested his help to bring the manufacturer back to the series, and he did. However, will he keep himself limited to the back seat of the operations, or will the fans soon see him on the track in the same truck that Tony Stewart drove? An insider has strong opinions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Dana White run the Truck Series?

“I don’t know about him getting in the truck, but that’s pretty cool that he’s now involved in NASCAR. I think it’s, you know, helping.” Adam Stern, while unsure of White actually running a Truck Series race, has a different outlook on the situation.

He claims that the sport is witnessing massive gains and getting an entirely new fanbase owing to White’s significant presence in the Truck Series alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s obviously got a huge following. Millions of social media followers and obviously the head of UFC and all these other properties, the sport’s gonna continue to be exposed to more people,” he added.

At the same time, Dana Whit has also showcased a significant interest in racing. He attended the events at the season-opening Daytona 500 and was under the spotlight. But racing a truck? That seems a bit out of reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

NASCAR is open to new drivers. In fact, the #25 Ram truck with Kaulig Racing is designated for the free driver programme. Tony Stewart piloted it during the race at Daytona. However, it is highly unlikely that White will race it down on the course. Despite his physical build and athletic charisma, it takes a lot more to be a racing driver, and White seems comfortable behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the executive producer of the eight-part TV show, “Race for the Seat,” which aired on FOX earlier. The winner of the show was to earn a seat with Kaulig Racing under the Ram management. It was Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell who earned that seat.’

While the UFC CEO running a Truck Series race might sound like a far-fetched idea, MMA hasn’t always stayed away from the sport. In fact, there have been a few times when the two sports crossed over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Times when NASCAR crossed over with the MMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple times, NASCAR has welcomed athletes from different sports. Sometimes they appear as pace car drivers, and other times as grand marshals. While Dana White may remain involved behind the scenes, some fighters have actually gotten behind the wheel, briefly, but they did.

Back in 2017, UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje served as the honorary pace car driver for the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. At the time, undefeated and rapidly becoming one of MMA’s most exciting fighters, Gaethje led the field during pre-race festivities in what was strictly a one-off celebrity appearance. Years earlier, in 2011, Anderson Silva, then at the peak of his legendary middleweight title reign, also took on pace car duties at Phoenix. It was a promotional crossover, not a competitive outing.

Then there was former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, who served as Grand Marshal at Michigan in 2016, delivering the iconic command to fire engines.

As mentioned, NASCAR is an open sport. Undoubtedly, White is contributing immensely through his large fan following. However, as Adam Stern claimed, it is difficult to say whether he will ever compete in a race.