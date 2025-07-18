“Ugly as Hell”: Denny Hamlin’s Latest Paint Scheme Gets Roasted on Internet – See Picture

NASCAR isn’t just about speed. It’s also about the stories behind the paint schemes. Take Chase Elliott’s “Desi9n to Drive” program, where 11-year-old cancer survivor Rhealynn Mills designed his No. 9 car for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma in 2022, Rhealynn endured 19 surgeries, including a leg amputation. Her design, featuring clouds of encouragement and Psalm 46:5, symbolized hope. “For her to show the fight she’s gone through is really important,” Elliott said.

The program has raised nearly $500,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, showing how paint schemes can inspire. Not every scheme wins hearts, though. Denny Hamlin’s 2025 Bob’s Discount Furniture design has ignited a firestorm online, with fans roasting it for its bold choices. Social media is buzzing with opinions, from humorous jabs to sharp critiques. What’s driving this backlash, and how does it reflect NASCAR’s visual identity? Let’s dive into the controversy.

A strong paint scheme must blend sponsor identity with visual clarity at 200 mph. Bob joined Joe Gibbs Racing as a sponsor in June 2025. Hamlin’s Bob’s Discount The furniture car is dominated by a deep red base interrupted by sharp teal panels on the hood and quarter panels. A general critique calls the color jarring for lacking brand cohesion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Gibbs Racing (@joegibbsracing) Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Even the placement of Hamlin’s No. 11 number on the roof echoes an earlier Mavis Tires wrap, prompting comparisons to a recycled template rather than a bespoke design. In a sport where readers judge by sight before speed, that felt like a missed opportunity. Designers also weigh contrast for TV viewers. A car should pop up on high-def broadcasts and in the infield. Designers often limit palettes to two accent colors for readability under lights. Hamlin’s three-tone approach, however, dilutes focus; fans reported struggling to spot the No. 11 in multi-car shots.

Reddit’s fan community has already staged its own postmortem, with users dissecting every color choice. As one Reddit user posted, “Denny Hamlin’s 2025 Bob’s Discount Furniture Paint Scheme.” Let’s unpack how their takes reveal what makes a paint scheme click, or crash, with the NASCAR faithful.

Fan roasting every teal and red clash

One user commented, “The red and green/blue clash horrifically. It’s as tacky as I’d expect from Bob’s. Signed, someone on a Bob’s couch.” This fan pinpoints the scheme’s core issue: red and green, complementary colors, create visual discord when paired with blue, per color theory principles from design studies. The “tacky” label reflects disappointment in Bob’s, a brand known for affordable furniture. The couch mention adds humor, showing fans’ connection to the sponsor but frustration with the design.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another user commented, “This has heavy ‘I made this in NR2003’ energy.” NR2003, a 2003 racing game, let players create custom car designs, often with amateur results. This comparison, from the Reddit post, suggests Hamlin’s scheme lacks the polish expected of a Cup Series car. Fans hold high standards, as seen in iconic designs like Jeff Gordon’s rainbow scheme, which balanced sponsor DuPont’s branding with visual appeal. This reaction underscores the demand for professional designs.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan wrote, “Copy Mavis’s homework but change a few things so no one notices.” This fan references Hamlin’s former sponsor, Mavis Tires & Brakes, which sponsored his No. 11 car until 2024. The comment implies that Bob’s scheme mimics Mavis’ bold designs, lacking originality. In NASCAR, unique sponsor identities are crucial, as seen with Richard Petty’s STP schemes, which became iconic for their distinctiveness. This critique highlights fans’ desire for fresh designs.

“That’s ugly as hell, but it has major 60s and 70s NASCAR vibes,” mentioned another user. This fan sees a nostalgic charm that links the scheme to NASCAR’s early days when designs, like those of Cale Yarborough’s cars, often featured bold, clashing colors due to limited design tools. While criticized, the retro feeling appeals to some. It is showing the divide between fans who value tradition and those who prefer modern aesthetics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan said, “How do you screw up a Bob’s Discount Furniture scheme?. Literally just red + white. Why is that ugly green a– on there?!” Bob’s branding is red and white, as seen on their website, so fans expected a similar palette. The green addition confuses them, as it strays from sponsor identity, a key aspect of NASCAR designs. For example, Jimmie Johnson’s Lowe’s schemes always reflected the brand’s blue and white, per nascar.com. This reaction shows fans’ frustration when designs don’t align with expectations. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.