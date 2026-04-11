“Unbelievable”: Fans Show Surprising Reaction as Controversial NASCAR Figure Joins Dale Jr. & Co.

The Door Bumper Clear podcast never fails to surprise its audience. Freddie Kraft’s immaculate humor and hard-hitting facts are loved by the fans. But a recent announcement from him confirms that he is making most of the production under Dale Earnhardt Jr. This is because the fans were absolutely shocked when Kraft took a very subtle approach to announce the special guest for the podcast’s next episode, whom he has been soft-launching for days now.

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NASCAR executive joins DBC

“REALLY hoping to avoid this look on Monday when Steve O’Donnell joins DBC. You read that correctly. I can’t believe it either. Going to be a fun one for sure!” wrote Freddie Kraft, as he revealed NASCAR’s president joining the podcast for the upcoming episode, sharing with it a picture of his iconic gaze.

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This is a rather surprising announcement. It is usually impossible for NASCAR executives to find time to join podcasts, but as it appears right now, Steve O’Donnell will soon be joining Kraft and the rest of his team on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast.

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But his image among the fans is rather split. While many understood him to be neutral, the antitrust lawsuit set things apart for many. Understandably, he defended the charter system and mentioned that the teams had agreed to it. While that had settled, there was also the time when he claimed that artificial intelligence could play a huge role in NASCAR’s future, which, once again, wasn’t loved by many.

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But despite this, it was rather surprising to see that most fans were excited to see him go up on the podcast with Freddie Kraft and the others. In fact, some of them also praised him.

Fans are excited to have O’Donnell on Dale Jr-backed podcast

“It’d be pretty funny if he showed up and then just glared at you and Tommy for an hour,” a fan wrote with a hint of humor. Although the DBC podcast, running under Dale Jr’s production house, has had some iconic guests in the past, this is a little too special for the fans. While they’ve not exactly always agreed with the statements Steve O’Donnell has made, it seems they are just excited to see him in a more raw form, away from the corporate jargon.

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“Unbelievable, who knew Steve O had such massive b—-, can’t wait for this epic crossover,” mentioned another fan.

In fact, some of NASCAR’s insiders were also just as shocked. Jeff Gluck, who has worked as a journalist within the sport for years now, was also taken aback, as he wrote: “When @FreddieKraft kept teasing a guest he thought would never come on the show, I figured he was exaggerating a bit. But…nope!”

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At the same time, some seem to be appreciating his guts to join the show, “Brave man. Brave, brave man.” As mentioned previously, the DBC podcast can sometimes be a bit too raw, or ‘unhinged’ as the new generation likes to call it. Steve O’Donnell, coming from one of the highest posts in the sport, could find himself in a bit of troubled waters for any statement he might or might not make on the podcast.

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But anyway, many seem to like him now: “He’s a good dude, glad he wasn’t sacrificed to the mob last December.”

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The excitement regarding O’Donnell joining the podcast is quite apparent with the fans: “Holy shit! This is awesome!” And understandably so. It doesn’t always happen that the fans get to see the NASCAR President join some spotters and talk about the sport’s grassroots levels. This would certainly be one of the most interesting episodes of the podcast, and it could be huge for Dale Jr., too, considering the podcast is under his production house.