Unknown Driver Draws NASCAR World’s Support as He Sets Sights on Tony Stewart’s RAM Seat

Imagine coming back at 3 am after driving an intense Friday night short-track race with a body aching, just to get ready for a 10 am morning shift at law school. Exactly, that’s the kind of dedication an unknown driver is showing to pursue his NASCAR dreams. Already a five-season racer, a full-time worker, and law student, he now sets his sights on Tony Stewart’s RAM seat, dropping a viral pitch that has left NASCAR fans buzzing.

Stephen Mallozzi’s chasing Stewart’s RAM seat

Stephen Mallozzi didn’t mince words in his bold video appeal. Capturing the brutal economics of grassroots NASCAR racing, where getting sponsorship is not as easy as it looks, he explained the hard work he’s putting in:

“Here’s my problem,” he began. “Not only am I a law student who works a full-time job, but I’ve also been racing in NASCAR for the last five seasons, and it’s a lot of work to find sponsorships. The thing people don’t realize about NASCAR is that I have to find fifty to a hundred thousand dollars in sponsorships just to cover the cost per race.”

He then pitched himself for Ram’s ‘golden ticket’ opportunity. “With racing being insanely expensive, I don’t get to do it as much as I should, but that’s where Ram comes in. To celebrate the return of the Hemi engine, Ram is giving twenty-five drivers their fully funded shot over twenty-five races, and as a huge Hemi guy, there’s no one better for one of those seats than me.”

Tony Stewart’s occupying the Free Agent seat with Kaulig Racing for Daytona, but the spot is open after that. This could be fit for someone like Mallozzi, who revealed the sacrifices he had to make to race because he didn’t get any sponsorship backing. He explained how racing is intensely expensive, and sometimes the real talents go unseen. “For some races, I’ve been able to get sponsors, but one time, I sold my car to race. This was my last time in all.”

His story express unwavering loyalty and grind. It’s very rare to see such backstories of drivers, but surely they deserve the recognition. Stephen’s hustle highlights grassroots issues and sacrifices that many drivers go through, which go unheard and unseen in the high-stakes world of NASCAR.

“Six out of the seven cars I’ve owned were powered by Hemi engines. On top of that, my first ever NASCAR sponsor was a Ram dealership. Shout out, Spirit.” Embodying the Ram’s ethos, he concluded, “It’s time for Ram to give me a shot, because nothing says ‘guts, glory, Ram’ like a guy who’s working a job, in law school, and racing a NASCAR all at the same time. Nice to meet you. I’m Stephen Mallozzi.”

After he posted his pitch on X, the NASCAR community jumped in to see what this unknown driver had to offer.

Fans rally behind the everyman racer

NASCAR’s fanbase, known for spotting diamonds in the rough, erupted in support across social media, flooding Mallozzi’s post with encouragement amid the high-profile Ram contest.

One fan zeroed in on creating his funding angles: “Have you reached out to the law school to see if they’d want to financially back you? Seems like cool exposure, Idk how realistic that is.”

It captured the communal brainstorming spirit, where fans pitch in ideas to bridge the sponsorship gap for racers like Mallozzi, balancing law studies and track time.

Enthusiasm spiked from Ram loyalists, with one fan hyping the pitch’s slick production while flexing their own truck: “Hell Yeah! What a great video and sponsor pitch! I had the same idea when the boys doing #racefortheseat where doing their commercial bits. I had a 2003 Ram 2500, and my daily driver is 2016 Ram 1500. All the best to you!”

This nod to the ongoing #RaceForTheSeat campaign underscored how Mallozzi’s video synced perfectly with Ram’s Hemi-fueled push, turning casual viewers into vocal backers.

Another fan commented: “No shot the law school you go to has my last name in it lmaoo. Also i hope they get you in one of those seats because that would be sick.”

Fans saw Mallozzi’s life as prime Tony Stewart Racing material, with one plotting a long-game vision: “Think about it….race for them now, become the team’s lawyer later!”

The sport values players who can adapt and take on different roles, changing from a driver to an insider. Even NASCAR veterans got tagged in, as one urged: “@Kenny Wallace help this dude out, have him on conversations with Kenny.”

These reactions, pouring in rapidly, formed a digital cheering section. In a contest stacked with polished hopefuls, fans framed Mallozzi as the relatable warrior. Their comments included personal anecdotes with pleas for Ram and Stewart to notice.

Ram is making a big comeback to NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series in 2026. Kaulig Racing will field five Ram trucks and has signed full-time drivers Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart will drive the “Free Agent” entry at Daytona. However, there is still one spot open. This seat will be decided through a reality series called ‘Race for the Seat.’ Fifteen hopeful drivers will compete for that seat tied to the return of the Hemi engine.