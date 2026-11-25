Carson Hocevar would seemingly rather spend a weekend racing dirt late models than figure out Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile Virginia short track has been a difficult stop for the Spire Motorsports driver. So, when Chris Gabehart entered the picture at Spire, Hocevar saw an opportunity to fix one of his biggest weaknesses. However, his team boss, Jeff Dickerson, had a rather amusing assessment of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one can help THAT much,” Dickerson responded when Hocevar asked him about getting Gabehart’s help at Martinsville. “But he can maybe get you closer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation took place on February 5, a day after Hocevar finished 15th in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the exchange on November 24 after it surfaced in court documents involving Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Gabehart and Spire Motorsports. Rather than taking offense, the 23-year-old had an alternative arrangement in mind.

“Okay then we are throwing Dick Trickle in the car and going DLM racing that weekend instead,” Carson Hocevar replied, joking about replacing himself with the late short-track racing legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is some truth behind Dickerson’s assessment, though. Across seven NASCAR Cup Series appearances at Martinsville, Hocevar has averaged a 23rd-place finish without leading a single lap. His two 31st-place finishes at the track came in the fall races of 2023 and 2025.

Fan Pulse Will NASCAR’s Planned 800-Horsepower Package Make Racing More Exciting? Absolutely, It Could Transform the Racing Yes, but the Aero Package Matters Too Not Necessarily, the Next Gen Car Needs More Changes Let’s Wait Until the All-Star Race FOCCDP17 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Gabehart, meanwhile, had spent six seasons as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, winning 22 Cup Series races together. Having someone who understood the demands of short-track racing was an opportunity Hocevar wasn’t going to waste. On February 16, Gabehart personally reached out to the Michigan native, encouraging him to ask for help whenever necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you! Happy to have you racing with us then against us. I definitely will.. aka how do I get around martinsville lol,” Carson Hocevar responded.

When Gabehart expressed confidence in helping him, Hocevar clarified how modest his expectations were. He wasn’t even thinking about winning the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perfect. I am just trying to find the lead lap,” he wrote.

Gabehart assured him that he would find it. However, three days later, JGR filed its lawsuit against its former competition director. The organization alleged that Gabehart had taken confidential competition information to benefit his new employer. The defendants dispute the allegations, and the February exchanges do not establish that any such information was shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, another conversation between the two surfaced in the legal proceedings. During the March Martinsville weekend, Hocevar contacted Gabehart about his car’s handling. By then, court restrictions limited Gabehart’s involvement in competition-related duties.

Gabehart responded with a single word, asking Hocevar to stop. Spire’s attorneys subsequently cited the exchange while opposing JGR’s motion for contempt sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocevar eventually achieved his February objective, completing all 400 laps in March and matching his career-best Martinsville finish of 17th. Unfortunately, his November return proved considerably more expensive.

Hocevar earned a $100,000 fine and a 25-point penalty from NASCAR for repeatedly brake-checking Austin Cindric. Dickerson’s organization subsequently suspended its driver for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

That came despite Hocevar enjoying his strongest Cup Series campaign yet, securing his maiden victory at Talladega Superspeedway and recording 12 top-10 finishes. His season-long average finish improved from 21.6 to 15.9.

ADVERTISEMENT

For all the progress Carson Hocevar made in 2026, Martinsville remains the exception. With a long-term contract at Spire and his first Cup victory behind him, the young driver has answered several questions about his ability. The one he asked Dickerson back in February, however, remains relevant heading into 2027.